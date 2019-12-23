Serena House / Studio CK Arquitetura

+ 40

Arquiteta Responsável Charlene Koetz

Design team Caroline Luciana Schilling, Magda Rosi Brodbeck

Structural Engineer Douglas G. Franck

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Serena has been designed by Studio CK architecture as a 21ST century Mountain House, by your request Incorporadora CK architecture, whose objective was to sell the high-luxury House for use on holiday or housing. The name of the House reflects all the atmosphere of peace created for moments of well-being and relaxation. The starting point of this project was the integration of nature, preserving the Araucarias and enjoying to the fullest of the green surroundings and the natural light. In living that goes a span of 11 m by integrating two lounges in the same environment, is a cozy fireplace in natural stone in the region. At the same time, this living extends further, to open up the huge glass doors that integrate the SPA, located in the heart of the House, covered in glass and side closure with solar screen.

This SPA, clad in natural stone, has specific furniture, a charming champanheira and lighting on the stairs. A real invitation to well-being and seduction that permeates the whole House. Still in the same living, the zenith brings more natural light and warmth to the project, which also has as a differential the large glass panels of 3 m of height. The kitchen, split into two parties, won an island illuminated and a solarium with large apertures and glass ceiling, which gives the impression of bring the Araucarias literally inside the House. "We use the taupe to enhance the kitchen with new colors, leaving a little of the obvious. Above the Workbench, bet on a structure in aluminium for placing of books and foliage ", adds Charlene.

Going up the elevator which integrates the three levels of the House, in the intimate area, popcorn room and four suites have been conceived to offer maximum comfort and accessibility to residents. The master suite with wallpaper and natural blade, includes fireplace, Tv camouflaged behind mirrors, plus a large balcony with a view of the sunrise. The bath and shower double guarantee comfort and intimacy to the couple. All thought to celebrate the warmth, serenity and love.

A cozinha, dividida em duas partes, ganhou uma ilha iluminada e um solarium com aberturas amplas e teto em vidro, que dá a impressão de trazer as araucárias literalmente pra dentro da casa. "Usamos os tons acinzentados para valorizar a cozinha com novas cores, saindo um tanto do óbvio. Acima da bancada de trabalho, apostamos em uma estrutura em alumínio para colocação de livros e folhagens", adiciona Charlene.

Subindo pelo elevador que integra os três níveis da casa, na área íntima, a sala da pipoca e quatro suítes foram idealizadas para oferecer o máximo de conforto e acessibilidade aos moradores. A Suíte master com papel de parede e lâmina natural, inclui lareira, Tv camuflada atrás de espelhos, além de uma ampla varanda com vista para o nascer do sol. A banheira e chuveiro duplo garantem comodidade e intimidade ao casal. Tudo pensado para celebrar o aconchego, a serenidade e o amor.