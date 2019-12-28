World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. RC34 House / Zooco Estudio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

RC34 House / Zooco Estudio

Save this project
RC34 House / Zooco Estudio

© Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal + 10

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Houses Interiors
Santander, Spain
  • Arquitectos: Zooco Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 700.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Imagen Subliminal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acualé, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Autodesk, Lostal, Marset, Normann Copenhagen, Robert McNeel & Associates, Siente Suarco

  • Lead Architects

    Miguel Crespo Picot, Javier Guzmán Benito, Sixto Martín Martínez

  • Design Team

    Miguel Crespo Picot, Javier Guzmán Benito, Sixto Martín Martínez, Beatriz Cavia, Teresa Castillo y Paula Cruz
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. The Project is developed in an existing dwelling located in a residential area of el Sardinero, an exclusive neighbourhood with magnificent views of the Cantabric Sea.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The dwelling belongs to the attic level that seizes the whole plan extension of the building. In its origin, the house had an outdated plan distribution. The access hall had no natural light nor air and the access to the different rooms was handled by a long corridor.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

With these starting premises, the claim was to give the dwelling an open and relieved disposition, also an open limit with the exterior trying to exploit the views of this location.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

To get to the present result, we uncover the concrete structure and redesign a new distribution that works independently from the structure. The coordinating cluster and main element of the project is the central wood rack piece of furniture that sets the different uses of the house. This volume integrates the access to the private area –bedroom, dressing room and bathroom-, segregating this way the day area –living and dining room-, and hosting a wine cellar, a desk and extra storage. The new open spaces allow the spatial continuity between rooms and to the exterior part thanks to the big windows and porches.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The concrete’s rough and brutality and the wood’s warmth is a duality that generates an harmonic tension in the dwelling keeping its own character and not mixing themselves, independent in their nature.

The oak wood and the concrete become the leaders of the colours and textures palette. The importance of the sea, almost visible from every spot of the house, gives the argument to this palette. This way the blue and yellow complete the chromatic combination of the project.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Zooco Estudio
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "RC34 House / Zooco Estudio" [Vivienda RC34 / Zooco Estudio] 28 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930452/rc34-house-zooco-estudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream