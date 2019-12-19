World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Sweden
  5. Lilla Integralen Apartments / sandellsandberg arkitekter

Lilla Integralen Apartments / sandellsandberg arkitekter

Save this project
Lilla Integralen Apartments / sandellsandberg arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

© Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Sweden
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 330.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Åke E:son Lindman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: SSAB

  • Lead Architects

    Thomas Sandell, Mattias Rubin De Lima, Andreas Bergström
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. Lilla Integralen is a distinct and unique four apartment house located in the new residential district Vallastaden. Inspired by old industrial buildings, the façade is made of sinusoidal profiled colour coated steel that makes for an interesting and playful expression, and an eye-catching contrast to the surrounding houses. The unorthodox choice of material creates a reflective façade, where the captured sunlight smoothens the borders to the sky and neighbouring houses alike.

Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The twin house has four apartments: two smaller apartments occupying a total area of 55 m2 on the bottom floor, and two larger apartments of a total area of 110 m2 on the first floor. The bottom floor apartments have access to a peaceful patio while the top floor apartments have access to a wood coated rooftop terrace that occupies the entirety of the top floor and offers a magnificent view over Vallastaden.

Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The house stands as an example of modern urban living rooted in past tradition and allows for two extended families to live close but separate in their own homes. Generation housing was long the common way of living for the Swedes but is today a rare phenomenon in the country in general and in the metro areas in particular. Inspired by our own history and by other cultures where extended families still live and grow together, our goal was to build a house that will last not just through our lives, but that can proudly be passed on to coming generations.

Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Johannes Magnus väg 2, 583 30 Linköping, Sweden

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
sandellsandberg arkitekter
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Sweden
Cite: "Lilla Integralen Apartments / sandellsandberg arkitekter" 19 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930449/lilla-integralen-apartments-sandellsandberg-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream