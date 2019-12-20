World
Double Kindergarten Glattfelden / bernath+widmer

Double Kindergarten Glattfelden / bernath+widmer

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten
Glattfelden, Switzerland

  • Lead Architects

    bernath+widmer

  • Design Team

    Roland Bernath, Camilla Boschetti, Raphael Eichenmann, Sibil Hofer, Lorenz Mörikofer, Delphine Schmid, Benjamin Widmer

  • Clients

    Gemeinde Glattfelden

  • Engineering

    IHT Rafz Ingenieurholzbau + Holzbautechnik GmbH, Wüst Rellstab Schmid Ingenieure

  • Landscape

    Andreas Geser Landschaftsarchitekten AG
Text description provided by the architects. In a row of gardens, the new building in line with the street, nestles itself up against the steep hillside south of the historic village center. Its location within a townscape area listed in the ISOS (federal inventory of protected built sites of national importance) was significant for the new edifice.

The building forms plastically differing sides with its distinctive longitudinal facades to the street and to the hillside. It is identifiable as a public building by its defined surfaces, its silhouette and its plasticity.

The components in contact with the ground made of concrete, provide a protective foundation to the meticulously rasterized and filigree wooden building. The prominent rooftop with its far pulled down zinc sheets, both visible from the “Leuengässli” and from the village center, turns into a fifth facade.

The double-kindergarten creates a zoning of the floor plan by varying room heights. Through openings in these “lanterns”, the two main rooms receive central sky-lights above the sitting circles. The visible load-bearing structure and the paneling with different surface treatments define the atmosphere and haptics of the interior spaces. The use of natural materials was paramount for a harmonious and healthy indoor ambience.

Cupboards, shelves, kitchenettes and mobile dividing walls were integrated into the series of deep pillars. Furthermore these structural interspaces with large cross sections provide space for technical installations, such as ventilation pipes.

Project location

Address: 8192 Glattfelden, Switzerland

Cite: "Double Kindergarten Glattfelden / bernath+widmer" 20 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930439/double-kindergarten-glattfelden-bernath-plus-widmer/> ISSN 0719-8884

