World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Tourism
  4. France
  5. Plainfaing Tourist Office (88) / Studiolada

Plainfaing Tourist Office (88) / Studiolada

Save this project
Plainfaing Tourist Office (88) / Studiolada

© Ludmilla Cerveny © Ludmilla Cerveny © Ludmilla Cerveny © Ludmilla Cerveny + 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Tourism, Municipal Building
Plainfaing, France
  • Architects: Studiolada
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Ludmilla Cerveny
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Altan, Il était un arbre

  • Lead Architects

    Christophe Aubertin architect DPLG – Studiolada collective

  • Client

    The agglomeration community of Saint-Die-Des-Vosges

  • Engineering

    Barthès BE Bois ; Fluid’Concept ; Sigma

  • Collaborators

    Cecile Demilly architect HMONP
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny

Text description provided by the architects. A little 150sqm manifesto in favor of short routes and the simple pleasure of materials. The opportunity to embrace the variety and the nuances of the products available to us on a specific territory. The story of the Plainfaing tourist office is firstly about its planning. The agglomeration community of Saint-Die-des-Vosges, wishing to improve its attractiveness to tourists, simply chose to build this new building near a pole of great affluence: the Confiserie des Hautes Vosges, a traditional confectionery. This artisanal “bonbon des Vosges” factory welcomes nearly 250,000 visitors a year, it is one of the first sites in France for "industrial" tourism.

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny

A small piece of land belonging to the town was available in front of the confectionery. It became evident that this was the place to build the small tourist office in order to benefit from the influx of visitors and encourage them to further discover the lands of this beautiful valley.

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny

Of course, in the Vosges region, we build with wood. But, at the agency, we are also interested in stone, especially in the Meuse region, a territory of abundant limestone and an only little forest. Yet the Vosges are not left behind in terms of quarries — so why not try one of two very unique stones in this area: granite or pink sandstone.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

Massive stone architecture is in full rebirth. Giving a curve to this massive stone wall is a small, intermediate exploration between the rationality of Gilles Perraudin's stacks and the expression of Giuseppe Fallacara's stereotomy.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

Offsets, rhythm, weaved juxtaposed beds: this CINTRE is a simple way to highlight this block material. In addition, the circular architectural plan offers minimal linear facade, allowing us to use this material sparingly. It is also the most stable structural form: a continuous chain, without any weak points. Since we were in a relatively high seismicity zone, this appeared as a constructive common sense.

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny

The pink sandstone stones come from the Champenay quarry in Plaine (67).  We had three different products: rough sawn massive stone (35x35x140cm), 3cm softened floor slabs, and sawn / split paving stones for outdoor installations. The different types of wood come from four Vosgian sawmills: Germain Mougenot in Saulxures sur Moselotte for the spruce indoor trellis, Mandray in Taintrux for rafters, timber framing and roofing, Duhoux in Ramonchamp for the larch cladding, Pierre Moulin in Domèvre sur Durbion for the oak flooring

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny

Because it is high time to reappropriate our resources; because the revitalization of rural areas relies on the maintenance of well-established local economies and companies; because "from the producer to the consumer" is cheaper and nicer and because "drywall is a thing of the past" and you have to move with the times.

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 88230 Plainfaing, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studiolada
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Tourism Public Architecture Government Municipal building France
Cite: "Plainfaing Tourist Office (88) / Studiolada" 18 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930434/plainfaing-tourist-office-88-studiolada/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream