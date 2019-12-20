World
Castaños House / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos

Castaños House / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos

© Gonzalo Viramonte

Houses
Tigre, Argentina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Carpinteria bola ocho, Corralón La Estación, Ekkon, Electrojujuy, Grama del Norte, Hierros Szpiegel, Ponasec, Premoldeados Norte, Trimble

  • Lead Architect

    Nicolás Barrionuevo, Juan Villanueva

  • Construction

    Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos

  • Structural Calculation

    Andres Moscatelli
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. We try to understand this work as a succession of defined areas that are put in relation to others in order for them to function as a whole. We attempt to develop this same approach starting from the imprint. Volumetric clarity consists of determining each area, giving them a formal identity and putting them in relation to other composite areas with the same logic. In this way, a large volume appears at three meters hight locked by a vacuum and as an immediate result, the formal management of the ground floor is injected in its functions. It is interesting to note that not only do these have their own condition and use but the fact of putting them in relation results in a series of spaces and interstices that link them, relate them, give them particular qualities and end up solving new areas that coincidentally turn out to be the most important in the program.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

When we talk about intermediate spaces or interstices we talk about access, horizontal and vertical circulation, the public areas of the house (kitchen, living room, dining room) and the expansion gallery. Not to mention the non-physically constituted element that is vital for all these spaces and volumes to be put in relation; the backyard. This is a space that does not demand a physical action to constitute itself but articulates the horizontal and vertical uses of the entire work. This is how we can describe the compositional logics and conclude that the physical and formal execution of the spaces are not directly proportional to their importance. Those with the least matter are more important.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Understanding this, what remains is only to highlight the importance of finding a route that links all these spaces fuelled by the qualities that each of them delivers. This makes it possible to appreciate how each space is affected differently under the action of light. As you walk through the house you can discover spaces, find visuals and projections of light and shadow and the life that proposes the functions of the house.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos
