Holiday Home in the archipelago of Stockholm / Margen Wigow Arkitektkontor

Holiday Home in the archipelago of Stockholm / Margen Wigow Arkitektkontor

© Åke E:son Lindman

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Stockholm, Sweden
  Area: 143.0 m2
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Åke E:son Lindman
  Manufacturers:
    Manufacturers: Bentley Systems, Hajom, Moelven, Sjöström stenförädling

  Lead Architects

    Cecilia Margen Wigow

  Engineering

    Olle Norrman, Konkret

  Landscape

    Torsten Wallin, Wsp-group

  Plumbing Consultant

    Leif Nilson Metator

  Electrical Consultant

    Mats Nordlund, Resista

  Main Building Area

    143 m2

  Guest house Area

    53 m2

  Sauna Area

    15 m2

  Storage Area

    18 m2
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. The new buildings are located on an island in a very beautiful part of Stockholm's southern archipelago. The island is connected to the mainland so you can reach it by car and still have the luxury of feeling like you are farthest in the outermost sea band. Below the high cliffs on a sloping meadow, the buildings are located along the edge of the beach. 

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The site's natural level differences are reflected in the internal levels in the main building. The bedrooms are located on the higher levels and a central living, kitchen and dining area faces the panoramic view over the sea at the lowest level. The fireplace is placed in the middle of the social part of the building. The interior materials are light with walls and ceilings painted white and floors of Swedish limestone.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Main Building Plan
Main Building Plan
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The interior levels are reflected in the volume of the main building in form of different heights on the roofs and of different levels of the exterior terraces made of heat-treated ash. The facades are clad with various broad standing panels of wood painted with traditional black color. Large glass sections with sliding doors make the boundary between outside and inside disappear.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Margen Wigow Arkitektkontor
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden
Cite: "Holiday Home in the archipelago of Stockholm / Margen Wigow Arkitektkontor" 18 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930377/holiday-home-in-the-archipelago-of-stockholm-margen-wigow-arkitektkontor/> ISSN 0719-8884

