World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. ANM House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

ANM House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Save this project
ANM House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura + 27

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Houses Interiors
Melbourne, Australia
  • Arquitetos: Jacobsen Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 790.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura
Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. Design to a vey welcoming family in a wooded residencial neighborhood in Melbourne, Australia. Their intention was to fully attend the constructive potencial of the plot while having the biggest garden possible, where the pool and entertainment area are of big importance.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura
Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura

This corner site came with small setbacks gave us the opportunity to use the L shape implantation taking advantage of the visual amplitude of the lot in relation to its neighbors, and best solar orientation. Steel structure, great glass panels on the ground floor and carted wood followed by channel glass on the upper floor at circulation halls suspends and distinguishes the house from its surroundings.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura
Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura
Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura

Underground floor was reserved to receive the large garage area, home cinema a wine room. Social areas and varanda are set in the ground floor, as well as home office, gym and sauna, all integrated and opened to the core lawn.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura
Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura

Bed rooms and family room are set above and private, on the upper floor.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Jacobsen Arquitetura
Office

Products

Wood Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Australia
Cite: "ANM House / Jacobsen Arquitetura" [Residência ANM / Jacobsen Arquitetura] 17 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930338/anm-house-jacobsen-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream