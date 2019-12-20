World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Germany
  5. Design Office / Architekten Spiekermann

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Design Office / Architekten Spiekermann

Save this project
Design Office / Architekten Spiekermann
Save this picture!
© Frank Vinken
© Frank Vinken

© Frank Vinken © Frank Vinken © Frank Vinken © Frank Vinken + 37

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Renovation, Offices Interiors
Warendorf, Germany

  • Design Team

    Dorothe Schlüter - Dipl.- Ing. Bauingenieurin; Ute Lehrke - Dipl.- Ing. Architektin

  • Engineering

    Wiening Ingenieurgemeinschaft GbR
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Frank Vinken
© Frank Vinken

Text description provided by the architects. The storage barn, which now has 210 square meters of space for a clothing design office in Warendorf, Westphalia, was completely gutted and renovated.

Save this picture!
© Frank Vinken
© Frank Vinken

Inside you only get the statically load-bearing timber frame.
No new walls were built.

Save this picture!
© Frank Vinken
© Frank Vinken
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Frank Vinken
© Frank Vinken

The white plastered interior, including the light floor, with a coating based on epoxy resin in the concrete, takes a back seat to emphasize the sculptural effect of the wooden beams.

Save this picture!
© Frank Vinken
© Frank Vinken

The timber framework extends over an air space of up to twelve meters in height - the hall, meeting room and sample shop are located on the open ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Frank Vinken
© Frank Vinken

A staircase with black granite and white parapet leads up to a retracted gallery suspended from a steel structure.

Save this picture!
© Frank Vinken
© Frank Vinken

There is a kitchen, toilets, a photo studio and offices, separated from the rest of the air space by glass walls.

Save this picture!
© Frank Vinken
© Frank Vinken

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Milte, 48231 Warendorf, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architekten Spiekermann
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Germany
Cite: "Design Office / Architekten Spiekermann" 20 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930336/design-office-architekten-spiekermann/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream