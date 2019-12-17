World
HALFTIME Adidas Headquarters / COBE

HALFTIME Adidas Headquarters / COBE

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Institutional Buildings
Herzogenaurach, Germany

  • Client

    Adidas Pension Trust

  • Competition Team

    COBE, CLMAP, Knippers Helbig, Transsolar, COBE Berlin

  • Design and Execution Team

    ARGE COBE & CLMAP (lead consultant), Knippers Helbig, Fact, Bartenbach, Soda, PMI, HMP

  • Wayfinding and signage

    COBE & EIGA

  • Interior Design

    COBE

  • The HALFTIME Chair

    COBE and HAY
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Text description provided by the architects. In 2019, the iconic sports brand Adidas had its 70th anniversary. And in 2018, the world-famous company with the three iconic stripes opened a huge and striking new building that forms part of its corporate headquarters, ‘World of Sports’, in the city of Herzogenaurach in southern Germany. The pictures of the spectacular building have now been released by Adidas and COBE.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

All of Adidas under one roof. The new building, named HALFTIME, was designed by COBE and totals 15,500 square meters. In addition to a canteen for all HQ employees, the building contains meeting rooms, a conference center and a showroom where the company’s high-profile brand ambassadors can stop by to see the latest new designs, collections, and ideas. The flexible and multi-functional architectural design makes it possible to transform and modify the building for varying purposes. 

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

 “To accommodate the many internal and public functions that HALFTIME includes, we designed a versatile, multi-purpose building that brings as many of the company’s activities and functions as possible together under one roof. The huge rhomboid roof covers the entire building like a carpet, bringing staff, visitors and brand ambassadors together in the same building and thus enabling more and wider contacts,” says COBE’s founder, the architect Dan Stubbergaard.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Bathed in light. The 8,650-square-meter rhomboid roof structure consists of V-shaped concrete beams and is covered in glass. In fact, a third of the roof consists of skylights, allowing daylight to flood the building throughout. The concrete beams, each 16 meters long and weighing 28 tons, add up to a total length of 3.2 kilometers.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Nature is invited in with the use of natural materials, planted walls, large floor-to-ceiling windows, a ceiling height of 8 meters and conservatories with trees and plant beds throughout the building. This creates a strong connection between indoors and outdoors throughout the headquarters and offers Adidas staff and visitors an optimal work environment and indoor climate. The building is also positioned to receive the internationally acknowledged LEED gold certification, which is given to the world’s most sustainable built structures.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Creative environment. With HALFTIME, COBE has designed an inspiring, dynamic and unusual work environment that offers creative and informal meeting places and networking opportunities for staff, visitors and brand ambassadors alike. For example, the building contains 12 workshop rooms, each representing a different sports venue, and a large event hall with room for 1,500 people, designed as a gym with old-school wall bars. COBE has also designed a chair for the new building, the HALFTIME Chair, in collaboration with the Danish design brand HAY.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

“A key task was to create the right atmosphere to reflect the unique Adidas culture. We did this, in part, by matching the different needs with different sports, making room for big ideas and large gestures as well as a touch of humor. In addition to the event hall, which is designed as a gym, you can hold meetings at the bottom of a bright blue swimming pool, in a locker room or in the Adidas founder Adi Dasler’s old workshop, complete with tools,” says Dan Stubbergaard. 

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Project location

Address: 91074 Herzogenaurach, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
COBE
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Germany
Cite: "HALFTIME Adidas Headquarters / COBE" 17 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930334/halftime-adidas-headquarters-cobe/> ISSN 0719-8884

