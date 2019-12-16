World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Block House / ES Arquitetura

Block House / ES Arquitetura

Save this project
Block House / ES Arquitetura

© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO © SLAPHOTOSTUDIO © SLAPHOTOSTUDIO © SLAPHOTOSTUDIO + 32

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Criciúma, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Diego Justo do Espírito Santo

  • Project Team

    Carolina Rodrigues Cataldo, Valério Montes D'oca, Rodrigo Estrella

  • Constructor

    Eza engenharia

  • Interior Design Project

    Amanda Maria Miraglia
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO
© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to be a low cost house, but with rooms and refined concepts regarding the distribution of the spatial functions and the visual aspect, the Block House was conceived as a ground-floor residence with an eastern conception. The use of concrete and wood blocks, without external coatings, crudely exposed on their essence, is part of the design concept intention. The whole project was planned with sophisticated but simple solutions at the same time, based on the easy execution and follow-up in the work site.

Save this picture!
© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO
© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO

The house is designed around a courtyard, which was carefully planned to create a contemplation ambience. It was composed with ornamental plants, a carp pond and a green wall elaborated with steel cables over the concrete blocks, where the vegetation accommodates itself in a simple and natural manner. A barbecue and a branch compose the leisure area that is connected with the yard, creating an open space dedicated to living and well-being.

Save this picture!
© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO
© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO
© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO

Economy, quality and refined ambience were the main concepts required and desired by the client. Without escaping the conceived and carefully thought ideas, the control during the construction was strict, seeking to attend the ambitions of the initial project. Besides the design and architecture quality on its essence, the client was looking for a more sustainable project approach, particularity offered by the office and that would be applied in the house since its first sketch. The proposal of the exposed materials, besides its functionality, is the low maintenance requirements.

Save this picture!
© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO
© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO

Regarding the sustainability, the following technologies of capturing rainwater and solar energy were applied: the control of the constructive methods seeking economy in the work site; the orientation regarding the sun exposure for better use of natural light and internal temperature; frames aiming the full utilization of the spans for lighting; the study of the dominant winds and the expanded clay on the roof for thermal insulation. All these technologies were used seeking a high environmental comfort level and also sustainability, matching the clients’ desires. Thanks to a carefully elaborated study for the frames installation, it was possible to provide strategic visual axes and work with the transparency of the glass, in order to provide to the modest space of the house a great range sensation. The 247,44m² in sober and natural colors, that highlight the essence of the exposed materials, bring the tranquility and sophistication of a modern home.

Save this picture!
North Elevation
North Elevation
Save this picture!
© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO
© SLAPHOTOSTUDIO

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
ES Arquitetura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Block House / ES Arquitetura" [Casa Bloco / ES Arquitetura] 16 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930235/block-house-es-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream