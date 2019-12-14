World
Goodman Westlink / A Work of Substance

Goodman Westlink / A Work of Substance

  Curated by María Francisca González
© Dennis Lo
Text description provided by the architects. Containers are multifaceted; a strong symbol of a logistics company and a celebrator of sustainable architecture. Its modular construct naturally allowed us to use 4 containers to create 6 different spaces as a marketing suite for goodman, with the flexibility to adapt to an evolving site. We maximized the opportunity to have extensive glass openings, which allows potential clients to have an overview of the surrounds. The layering of timber and glass softens the features of an inherently industrial product, establishing harmony amongst nature whilst bringing in light and tropical backdrops into the space. At the end, the build can be collapsed and transported, leaving minimal imprint on the original landscape.

© Dennis Lo
© Dennis Lo
At the very epicenter of hong kong’s design revolution, our 30-person shop uses design as a tool to rejuvenate culture and local neighbourhoods, creating works of substance that make hong kong a place people look to for inspiration. Ever daring and ever curious, we are constantly venturing into new projects and industries including the launch of our exclusive line of amenities, furniture and lighting. Throughout the evolution of substance we have developed strong partnerships with suppliers and deepened our knowledge of hong kong’s cultural landscape and its products.

© Dennis Lo
Elevations
© Dennis Lo
We work for clients that allow us to do things we could have only dreamed of - with commissions spanning the globe, we are now active in hong kong, niseko, seoul, hoi an, singapore, bali, flores, paris, megève vancouver, and milan.

© Dennis Lo
A Work of Substance
Wood Steel

