World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Paraguay
  5. Hornero Roga House / OMCM arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Hornero Roga House / OMCM arquitectos

Save this project
Hornero Roga House / OMCM arquitectos

© Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño © Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño © Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño © Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño + 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
Asunción, Paraguay
  • Architects: OMCM arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Argo, AutoCAD, Blindex, Cambre, Deca, Eliane, FV, Impaco, Klaukol, Lumion, Papaiz y Kallay, Sika, SketchUp, Suvinil, Vallemi, Vray

  • Lead Architect

    Matías Ortiz, Ma. Paz Chamorro

  • Equipo de Diseño

    Equipo de Diseño
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño
© Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño

Text description provided by the architects. The neighbourhoods of the Asinción of yesteryear, traditional and almost timeless, are being reached by the impulse of real estate development that day after day seeks to provide options to the growing urban population. Many times it happens that the hurried venture condemns architecture to a second -or third-level of importance, giving priority to "practicality" and prejudices of insecurity that are very common in the country, which does not serve the imaginary of today's society well. We wanted this not to be the case. The situation presented a house of approximately 40 years of age and in quite deteriorated conditions that was to be reincorporated to the supply of real estate. It was already in the process of demolition, with no architectural project to follow. The urgency of time led us to make a quick diagnosis of the situation and to act with the same inertia, while developing a parallel idea that could mean - at least something - for the city.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño
© Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño
© Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño

In addition to modifying the spatiality according to the new requirements of the client and the general public (a living room, a dining room, three bedrooms, service areas, etc. etc. conditions without which architects would not have this type of work), the project offered the potential to improve the immediate environment, injecting some new air into a neighbourhood forgotten in time, but with a great future ahead. A corner made up of the intersection of two streets, a privileged location for having more than one facade, was the setting for the implementation of this project that seeks to provide shelter, protection and warmth for a new home, a new nest that would return to the useful cycle of housing in Asunción. In an effort to find unity in the fragmented and chaotic urban environment from a constructive point of view, the proposal consisted of generating a ceramic continuum through thin perforated envelopes, which, added to the reddish roof, could provoke the senses of those who travel through the place, allegorically configuring a hornero nest, a typical bird of the region of South America.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño
© Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño
Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño
© Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño

The ceramic brick, widely used in Paraguay for its economy, was summoned once again as the protagonist of the intervention, where masons, blacksmiths and carpenters, good craftsmen of patient and skilled workforce, gathered in solidarity and were capable of transforming matter into space and providing it with unusual and interesting qualities for the construction of the collective repertoire that characterizes contemporary Paraguayan architecture, where interventions become true experimentation processes through tests, verifications and adjustments until the expected results are achieved. Once the work was finished, there was nothing left but to let the sun, a special guest of architecture, to penetrate the spaces and to render the seasons of the year, offering the family a festival of lights and shadows that accompany them through their daily experience.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño
© Leonardo Méndez, Alejandro Patiño

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
OMCM arquitectos
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Paraguay
Cite: "Hornero Roga House / OMCM arquitectos" [Casa Hornero Roga / OMCM arquitectos] 16 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930203/hornero-roga-house-omcm-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream