Havnehusene Housing / SANGBERG Architects

Havnehusene Housing / SANGBERG Architects

Courtesy of Christer Nesvik | Sangberg Architects © Rasmus Hjortshøj | COAST

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Copenhagen, Denmark

  • Lead Architect

    Jonas Sangberg

  • Design Team

    Marie-Louise Mejlholm, Thomas Walcher, Signe Kjær Nielsen, Richard Teeling

  • Clients

    A. Enggaard A/S

  • Engineering

    NIRAS A/S

  • Landscape

    Sangberg Architects

  • Collaborators

    Polyform, WERK
© Rasmus Hjortshøj | COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj | COAST

Text description provided by the architects. Havnehusene are part of a large redevelopment project in the former industrial eastern harbor of Aalborg. The design is a modern take on the former industrial heritage of the surrounding context. This is achieved by using raw and unembellished materiality, combined with a precise sense of architectural detail. The project contains compact housing for students, young people, and families with young children.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj | COAST
Third Floor Plan
Third Floor Plan
© Rasmus Hjortshøj | COAST
The total area for the entire block is 10,500 m2, with 2,000 m2 reserved for the grocery store on the ground floor. The building volume is a modern interpretation of the traditional courtyard building. The northeastern corner of the building has been elevated two stories upwards, to create natural access to the grocery store in the ground floor. As a result of this, more dwellings have a view of the water, and the inner courtyard is protected from the harsh climate of quayside.

Courtesy of Christer Nesvik | Sangberg Architects
Courtesy of Christer Nesvik | Sangberg Architects

The building volume allows for daylight to penetrate into the protected communal courtyard, which, together with the shared roof terrace and the circulation system of gallery walkways with small private balconies, creates a semi-public framework for the community of the residents to take place.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj | COAST
Section A
Section A
© Rasmus Hjortshøj | COAST
To respond to the surrounding area's brick buildings, the facade is constructed of red-brown dyed concrete panels. The panels are shifted between the floors to create a large-scale half-bond coursing, ensuring an architectural expression that is coherent with the existing industrial heritage of the old harbor.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj | COAST
Project location

Address: Copenhagen, Denmark

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
SANGBERG Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Denmark
"Havnehusene Housing / SANGBERG Architects" 16 Dec 2019. ArchDaily.

