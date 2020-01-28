Clock House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

+ 18

Engineering: Lock Engenharia

Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira

Text description provided by the architects. One of the most important architects in Brazil, Dado Castello Branco announces his participation in CASACOR São Paulo with the Clock House. The exhibition, in its 32nd edition, happens between May 22 and July 29. Inspired by the townhouses of Amsterdam and London, Dado brought, in 283m², a sophisticated concept of integration and multifunctionality for the ambience. “For the second time in these almost 20 years that I have participated in CASACOR, we have built a house from scratch, a full project of architecture and decoration.

We want to show a complete house, in small scale, with different way of life concepts like space integration, where we have living, home office, kitchen, cellar and dining room fully integrated. Books, art pieces, wines, sound, pans, everything being part of the same context, and, primarily, the integration between inside and outside”, Dado comments.

The project translates this proposal with the choices of the architect in every detail. The antagonism between the shelter, offered by the wood, meeting the concrete, cold and impassive, gains strength when both materials meet in the same plane. The result is a modern ambience and, and the same time, intimate. Side openings favours the natural light and provide integration with the nature in the garden designed by the landscape architect Rodrigo Oliveira.

The other rooms receive different types of lighting, indirect or with lampshades. From São Paulo and cosmopolitan, Dado opted for the choice of neutral tones, what may be understood by the Casual, Etel Interiores, Sollos and Arnaldo Danemberg furniture, as well as the curatorship, handmade, of objects and accessories.