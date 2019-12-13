World
Big Rideau Lakehouse / Christopher Simmonds Architect

Big Rideau Lakehouse / Christopher Simmonds Architect

© James Brittain Photography © James Brittain Photography © James Brittain Photography © James Brittain Photography + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Perth, Canada

  • Project Architect/Design

    Gabriel Prost

  • Design Team

    Gabriel Prost, James Hawley, Michelle McKenna, Heather Norcott

  • Contractor

    Riley Construction Inc.

  • Structural Engineer

    Vriend Engineering Inc.

  • Interior Designer

    LeClair Décor

  • Clients

    Undisclosed

  • Landscape Design

    Jason Smalley Landscape Design
© James Brittain Photography
© James Brittain Photography

Text description provided by the architects. A multi-generational family required an ewfour-season cottage to accommodate their growing clan. The goal was to blend with the rural character of the older cottages and provide a clean modern environment that engages the landscape and captures a cottage feel.

© James Brittain Photography
© James Brittain Photography

Built in to the hillside, the Lake house presents itself as a modest one storey gable. The approach leads visitors past a fully glazed wall offering a glimpse through the building and the lake views beyond before turning to reveal the discrete entry, recessed into a low flat roof volume.

© James Brittain Photography
© James Brittain Photography

Moving towards the lake, the landscape steps down to accommodate a generous stone  terrace that is lowered to allow unimpeded lake views from the living and dining room. Terraced limestone planting beds wrap around the side of the Lakehouse linking the upper and lower patios.

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Main Floor Plan
Main Floor Plan

The requirement for a large screen porch area with a direct connection to the interior living spaces was a defining element for the project. Multi-slide pocketing doors create a 15' opening, extending the living spaces into the porch. Perchedonthin circular columns, this "room in the trees" hovers above the terrace that extends from the walk-out level below.

© James Brittain Photography
© James Brittain Photography
Section 02
Section 02
© James Brittain Photography
© James Brittain Photography

The interior is designed to enhance natural light with white walls and ceilings and neutral white oak flooring. Black accents provide a bold counter punch. Charcoal Grey siding complements the zinc coloured metal roof.

© James Brittain Photography
© James Brittain Photography

Extensive landscaping fuses the new cottage into the long established property, rooting the Lake House into its surroundings with natural limestone terraces and native plantings.

© James Brittain Photography
© James Brittain Photography

About this office
Christopher Simmonds Architect
Office

Cite: "Big Rideau Lakehouse / Christopher Simmonds Architect" 13 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930186/big-rideau-lakehouse-christopher-simmonds-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

