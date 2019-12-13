Francia House / CPD Estudio

+ 32

Lead Architects Carlos Piedrabuena Demmel, Fernando Baigorria

Design Team Carlos Piedrabuena Demmel, Fernando Baigorria, Camila Rodríguez Sanz, Victoria Alfonso

Mobile equipment proposal Estudio Rocca – Silvia Rocca

Construction CPD ESTUDIO

Structural Calculation Mattiuz Lozano Asesores Estructurales

Text description provided by the architects. That tree, what a tree!!!

It could not be otherwise, it had to be the project's star.

We think of a house that accompanies, without competing.

We work with the orientations and the location of the tree to connect them and ensure that they live respecting and empowering each other.

A harmonic volume, all on the ground floor. The facade with simple morphologies and contrasts of materialities.

The idea was always to highlight the carob tree, but we could not leave it alone, so we combine materials and refine the details in each element that made up this composition.