Because, for all the inspirational works across the world, we would be lost without the photographers dedicated to sharing this inspiration with us. Here we present to you the most influential architectural photographs of the year.
Cite: María Francisca González. "The Most Inspiring Architecture Photographs of 2019" [Las fotografías de arquitectura más influyentes del 2019] 17 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930154/the-most-inspiring-architecture-photographs-of-2019/> ISSN 0719-8884