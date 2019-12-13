World
Qasr Al Hosn: Al Musallah Prayer Hall / CEBRA

Qasr Al Hosn: Al Musallah Prayer Hall / CEBRA

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Temple
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: CEBRA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1100.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Mikkel Frost

  • Client

    Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT)

  • Landscape

    CEBRA architecture

  • Engineering

    GHD

  • Conservation Management Plan

    ProDenkmal

  • Plant specialist

    SLA architects

  • Signage and wayfinding

    Kossmann.dejong
© Mikkel Frost

Text description provided by the architects. A historical setting. In the centre of the modern metropolis Abu Dhabi lies the city’s oldest and most important building, the Qasr Al Hosn Fort. This important culture-historical gem was originally built in the 18th century to protect Abu Dhabi’s only freshwater well and later served as a royal residence and government building. Before the urbanization of Abu Dhabi island, the fort was the first thing travellers would see arriving at the coast from the desert - a landmark rising from the sands as a magnificent sculpture, literally constituting the birthplace of the city of Abu Dhabi.

© Mikkel Frost

The transformation of the Qasr Al Hosn site consists of a 140.000 m2 cultural park surrounding the fort and the Cultural Foundation, a listed cultural centre from the 1980s. Together, these two buildings occupy the block representing both historic and modern heritage of Abu Dhabi. 

© Mikkel Frost

Reintroducing the coastal desert landscapeThe masterplan emphasizes this duality by dividing the site diagonally into two contrasting landscapes. On the one hand, a plain, soft and open desert landscape around the fort reinstating the building as a free-standing landmark on the sand like it was before the modern city rapidly sprung up. On the other, a paved and programmed area with intensified planting around the Cultural Foundation, combining the desert landscape with the modern city grid structure.

© Mikkel Frost

The masterplan connects the two types of landscapes through a diverse, public urban space that is characterized by formations of cracks and irregular geometric shapes inspired by the distinctive mud crack patterns of the coastal desert landscape and salt flats surrounding Abu Dhabi. These shapes communicate the transition between the natural sand and the urban pavement and serve as “design components” for the entire site forming a strong and scalable narrative rooted in the original landscape.

© Mikkel Frost
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Mikkel Frost

The geometries intentionally land somewhere between building and landscape. Along the transitional zone, the landscape changes from horizontal planes to slanting surfaces and gradually grows into actual buildings, culminating with the Musallah. All components, from sitting bollards to building volumes, merge with the park to appear as natural landscape elements, leaving the Fort and the Cultural Foundation as the two main visual anchors. 

© Mikkel Frost

Al Musallah. As an important element of the cultural park, the prayer hall is located at the north-eastern corner of the site as a series of small interconnected buildings that form a cave-like structure pushed halfway into a large water feature. The Musallah stands in water to create a subtle privacy barrier without using walls, which provides calm and secluded spaces for prayer without visual disturbances. At the same time, the water is used as a symbol of spiritual purification flowing around and in between the interior functions. The individual spaces are connected by glass tubes bridging over water, which symbolically purifies the mind when moving through the light-filled passages from one area to the next. 

© Mikkel Frost

Each volume contains its own function so that the plan layout creates two mirrored flows, where female and male worshippers respectively progress along a sequence of spaces that create an immersive spiritual experience, following the ritual for prayer. Walking from the open landscape of the park along the narrow passages between the “rocks”, the noise and bustling life of the city slowly fades away and visitors enter the cave-like entrance halls, where you can rest and talk before prayers. An experience and atmosphere that refers to the Cave of Hira, where Prophet Muhammed received his first revelation. From here, one proceeds to the ablution spaces for washing and mentally preparing for prayer and finally reaches the large prayer halls. The prayer halls are orientated in the qibla direction, while a concrete relief with inscriptions appears on one of the rock volumes, visible through a window that is concealed from the outside.

© Mikkel Frost

The geometric shapes of the landscape and buildings are mirrored in the interior as a suspended landscape of the same mud crack pattern that functions as skylights with small circular openings punctuating the ceilings of the otherwise closed volumes. The circular holes let in daylight and are combined with suspended pendants. Together, they appear as abstract star formations that evoke associations to faith as well as to the Bedouins’ traditional star gazing for navigation. Whereas the entrance halls and ablution spaces contain concrete skylights, the insides in the prayer halls are clad with copper, which creates endless reflections of light symbolizing the cosmos and linking the ceiling detail back into the overall scheme of the project like a fractal. And, it illustrates how man has always looked up into the skies, wondering and reflecting on one’s own existence.

© Mikkel Frost

Project location

Address: Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum St(2nd St) - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
CEBRA
