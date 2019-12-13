Primrose Street Apartments / PHOOEY Architects

+ 25

Design Team Peter Ho, Emma Young, Joel Harvey, Angus McNichol, Anthony Timms, Paul Buckley

Structural Engineer Motus Consulting

Civil Engineer HCE

Landscape Architect Mark Baldock

Acoustics Engineer AECOM

Traffic Engineer Rytenskild

Building Certifier Steve Bartley & Associates

Energy Consultant RED Sustainability

Services Engineer Interior Engineering

Quantity Surveyor Steele Wrobel

Builder Concord Built

Client RVRT

Built Area 70 m2 per apartment

Built Footprint 320 m2

Site Area 867 m2

Text description provided by the architects. Primrose Street Apartments (located in Brisbane) provides a multi-residential living for senior citizens. Every dwelling meets the platinum standard for liveable housing design, as guided by Liveable Housing Australia. Architectural strategies have reduced the energy demand to achieve comfort in this sub-tropical environment.

Every apartment layout (70 sqm) has flexible indoor and outdoor living is north facing to maximize solar gains and has openings located to maximize cross ventilation for cooling. To lower the whole building fabric temperature and reduce glare, horizontal awnings curl out to self-shade the Northern facade throughout the day.

Inspired by the vernacular of traditional ‘Queenslanders’, operable vertical screens protect Western balconies from the direct afternoon sun. Primrose Street Apartments addresses the neighborhood with a communal BBQ veggie patch garden entry, and with a decorated façade featuring a morse-coded salute (secretly remembered by the owners).