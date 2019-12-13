World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Israel
  5. Primrose Street Apartments / PHOOEY Architects

Primrose Street Apartments / PHOOEY Architects

Save this project
Primrose Street Apartments / PHOOEY Architects

© Peter Bennetts © Peter Bennetts © Peter Bennetts © Peter Bennetts + 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Ramat Hasharon, Israel
  • Architects: PHOOEY Architects
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Peter Bennetts
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adbri, Dulux, Fat Shack Vintage, Harvey Norman, Häfele, JOHNSON, Kenbrock, Lysaght, Period Timber Mouldings, Polytec, Raymor & Tradelink, Schindlers Lifts, Smart Drop, Stegbar

  • Design Team

    Peter Ho, Emma Young, Joel Harvey, Angus McNichol, Anthony Timms, Paul Buckley

  • Structural Engineer

    Motus Consulting

  • Civil Engineer

    HCE

  • Landscape Architect

    Mark Baldock

  • Acoustics Engineer

    AECOM

  • Traffic Engineer

    Rytenskild

  • Building Certifier

    Steve Bartley & Associates

  • Energy Consultant

    RED Sustainability

  • Services Engineer

    Interior Engineering

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Steele Wrobel

  • Builder

    Concord Built

  • Client

    RVRT

  • Built Area

    70 m2 per apartment

  • Built Footprint

    320 m2

  • Site Area

    867 m2
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. Primrose Street Apartments (located in Brisbane) provides a multi-residential living for senior citizens. Every dwelling meets the platinum standard for liveable housing design, as guided by Liveable Housing Australia. Architectural strategies have reduced the energy demand to achieve comfort in this sub-tropical environment.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Every apartment layout (70 sqm) has flexible indoor and outdoor living is north facing to maximize solar gains and has openings located to maximize cross ventilation for cooling. To lower the whole building fabric temperature and reduce glare, horizontal awnings curl out to self-shade the Northern facade throughout the day.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Inspired by the vernacular of traditional ‘Queenslanders’, operable vertical screens protect Western balconies from the direct afternoon sun. Primrose Street Apartments addresses the neighborhood with a communal BBQ veggie patch garden entry, and with a decorated façade featuring a morse-coded salute (secretly remembered by the owners).

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
Axonometric View 2
Axonometric View 2
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Ramat Hasharon, Israel

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PHOOEY Architects
Office

Products

Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Israel
Cite: "Primrose Street Apartments / PHOOEY Architects" 13 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930140/primrose-street-apartments-phooey-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream