Hohohot East Coach Hub Terminal / CSADI A2 Studio

Hohohot East Coach Hub Terminal / CSADI A2 Studio

exterior. Image © Yong Zhang interior. Image © Yong Zhang pathway. Image © Yong Zhang interior. Image © Yong Zhang + 36

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Transportation Hub
Hohhot, China
  • Architects: CSADI A2 Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 46471.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016
  • Photographs Photographs: Yong Zhang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alfa Laval, BAC冷却塔, KBR, McQuay, York, 亿利达, 北大青鸟环宇, 大华 Dahua Technology, 太行, 威派格, 施耐德Schneider, 爱瑟菲 IISFREE, 科大利安, 霍尼韦尔Webs

  • Lead Architect

    Wensheng Tang

  • Design Team

    Wensheng Tang, Xin Wang, Wei Xiong, Li Huang, Ying Zhang

  • Engineering

    Ting Li, Han Ji, Zhaomin Sun, Zidong Hu

  • Landscape

    Wensheng Tang, Kuidong Lv

  • Water Supply and Drainage Engineer

    Fang Luo, Tao Wang

  • HVAC Engineer

    Yin'an Zhang, Junjie Wang

  • Electrical Engineer

    Jiang Xiong, Yong Chen

  • Lighting Engineer

    Jiang Xiong, Bin Li

  • Economist

    Shubing Luo

  • Consultants

    China railway 16th bureau group co., LTD

  • Client

    Hohohot city development & investment group co.,LTD
exterior. Image © Yong Zhang
Text description provided by the architects. In order to meet the development demand of the long-distance and rapid passenger transport on the trans-provincial highway, the Hohhot government decided to build the Hohohot East Coach Hub Terminal, which is the center of national level coach hub and the important node among the highway, railway, aviation, urban bus and other intermodal transport hubs.

exterior. Image © Yong Zhang
Urban space overlapping based on the concept of station-city integration
Adjacent to Hohhot East Railway Station to the south, the project makes use of the space of the bus terminal station and the railway station to form a north square on the ground to improve the transfer accessibility of the two stations, and connects the two stations and the north & south squares under the ground, links the urban space separated by the track through the underground non-motorized traffic and commercial systems, and guarantees the accessibility and continuity of the “aboveground and underground public spatial system”.

aerial view. Image © Yong Zhang
Functional layout under the principle of non-interference
Under the principle of non-interference, the project divides different areas for different functions. Instead of the traditional mode, the station building innovatively adopts the layout of “elevated waiting hall”, and provides safe, friendly, efficient and convenient travelling environment for passengers through the three-dimensional streamline mode of “entry at the top and exit at the bottom”.

exterior. Image © Yong Zhang
exterior. Image © Yong Zhang
Translation of large-span space by using ethnic elements as symbols
Taking regional culture as a metaphor, this project extracts "yurts" and "eagles" elements from grassland culture. The eagle is analyzed based on the structural morphology. Through echoing the eagle's shape by adjusting the Angle of the folding plate and repeating the folding plate unit, transforming the spine and ribs of the eagle into the structural language of "arch + rib", the building is endowed with natural order and the soul of the building is activated , which reflects the harmonious unity of the building and nature.

interior. Image © Yong Zhang
interior. Image © Yong Zhang
Spatial form generation guided by structural logic
Inspired by nomadic tent structure unit, the combination of folded plate units and arches forms the main structure system of the building, reducing the huge scale of large-span buildings, realizing the freedom and flexibility of column-free space, and achieving the high unity of architectural shape, structural system and spatial form.

pathway. Image © Yong Zhang
Space construction with GRCspecial-shaped hyperbolic permanent formwork as units
The project adopts GRC special-shaped hyperbolic permanent formwork units to build the space. Polyurethane foam material is sprayed inside the formwork for thermal insulation, ensuring the insulation and texture of the wall and saving labor and decoration costs. The fair-faced concrete texture of the formwork conveys the rough and massive body of grassland buildings, fits the bold and robust national personality of the grassland people.

structure ryhthm. Image © Yong Zhang
Ecological design strategy based on regional climate characteristics
The folded plate arched roof with steep slope can adapt to the need of quickly removing snow on the roof in winter. The north-south overhanging and rising wind hood can capture the natural wind, and the projecting cornice can block the sunlight with strong radiation in summer. The opening of power skylight and side window can make use of wind pressure and thermal pressure effect for natural ventilation, delays the use of air conditioning facilities in the transition season, achieves energy conservation and environmental protection, and provides comfortable and friendly public communication places for citizens in different seasons.

night view. Image © Yong Zhang
Project location

Address: Southeast of the intersection of Wandong road and Dongzhan north street, Hohhot City, Inner Mongolia, China

