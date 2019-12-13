World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. Basic Coffee / Office AIO

Basic Coffee / Office AIO

Save this project
Basic Coffee / Office AIO

© Yujie Liu © Yujie Liu © Yujie Liu © Yujie Liu + 11

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop, Interior Design
Beijing, China
  • Interiors designers: Office AIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 30.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Yujie Liu

  • Designer

    Tim Kwan

  • Graphic Designer

    Cheese & Crackers

  • Construction

    Wan Hong GANG

  • Client

    Monica Wang | Basic Coffee
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yujie Liu
© Yujie Liu

Text description provided by the architects. Occupying a 30sqm corner of a restored historic building, Basic Coffee is a key tenant of a co-working hub with a goal to activate the newly gentrified commercial zone of XianYuKou, Beijing, through providing quality artisan coffee beverages to its neighbours and visiting tourists.

Resonating with the brand’s belief in: “good coffee is norm”, Office AIO challenges to spin the impression of a generic cafe from the conventional “making of” to “the enjoyment of” coffee. This is achieved by a spatial arrangement that inverts the relationship from one that features the fanciest of tools and showmanship of baristas, to one aimed at capturing something that is much less tangible - one's senses.

Save this picture!
plan
plan

An unconventional spatial layout for an unexpected cafe experience
The design focuses on establishing a series of “framed views” into the café, by orchestrating a play of light and obscurity.

This sense of mystery and curiosity is made possible by a concentric spatial organisation, originated from a concealed coffee-making area, wrapped by a ‘veiled’ entry gallery and a curved seating area on the outermost layer.

Save this picture!
© Yujie Liu
© Yujie Liu

The journey begins with entering into a thin slice of volume enveloped by a suspended aluminium perforated screen above the bar bench, revealing a partial view of the seating area. Coffee order takes place at the junction between entry gallery and the large window facing the street, where the barista is strategically positioned to serve both dine-in and takeaway customers, sculpted as an exaggerated one-point perspective scene. A fissure is created adjacent to an illuminating wall, dramatising the display of pour-over coffee preparation.

Save this picture!
© Yujie Liu
© Yujie Liu
Save this picture!
© Yujie Liu
© Yujie Liu

Re-discover coffee drinking through orchestrated framed view
To craft the passage, Office AIO designs with pastel brand colour, the minimal but profound design language as well as a playful and unexpected spatial journey. These elements yield an experience that allows the patrons to experience the space through observing a series of orchestrated movements, experience coffee-drinking through focusing their senses on sounds, olfaction and flavours.

Save this picture!
© Yujie Liu
© Yujie Liu

Like a live ad, these “framed views” expose different motions, “performed” by all parties in the cafe. The suggestiveness in partially concealed acts of indulging in coffee, muffled chatters, and sound and smells of coffee-making, arouse one’s curiosity and appetite. As a result, these subtly evocative stimulus underscore Basic Coffee's value, coffee made to savour as it is and enjoyed intimately in a delicate 30sqm of space.

Save this picture!
© Yujie Liu
© Yujie Liu

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Xian Yu Kou, Beijing, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Office AIO
Office

Products

Wood Glass

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Interior Design China
Cite: "Basic Coffee / Office AIO" 13 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930135/basic-coffee-office-aio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yujie Liu

本质咖啡 / Office AIO

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream