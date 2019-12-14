Unique Apartment / flipê arquitetura

+ 50

Apartments • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: flipê arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100.0 m2

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Carolina Lacaz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Cremme, Deca, Dedon, Dimlux, Fernando Jaeger, Flipê Decor + ZL Tapeçaria, Flos , Gorenge – Enjoy House, JRJ, Jader Almeida, La Novitá, Manu Reyes, Marcenaria Pingo, Marset , Micasa, Nani Chinellato, Protecnica, Solida Mármores, Steel Head Design, Vertia Manufacturers:

Lead Architects Natalia Minas, Gabriela Mestriner

Civil engineer Grupo Katz

Slab treatment Tresuno

Landscape Muda Paisagismo

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Assuming that integration is expansion, the ground floor became a large social area. Where kitchen, dining room, living and balcony work together. We´ve created an atmosphere to receive friends and a dynamic apartment for the couple who live in it.

As soon as you enter the apartment, you can see the entire social area, against the background of a large green wall and all the technical and equipment mimicked in the white panels created for it. The entire project has been carefully designed by the office with elements tailored in locksmiths (hallmark of the office) and woodwork.

Important elements were created in the project, such as the gray wood frame that holds the kitchen and home theater; the sheet metal ladder that mixes with the double-height metalworking bookcase; and yet the unpredictable two-tone wooden stair panel with built-in handrail to access the second pavement that contains wardrobe in it. Through these details, the project talks about continuity, unity, multifunctionality, which are strong principles of the office in question.