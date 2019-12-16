Doméstico Fluido House / Jaime Sepulcre Bernad

+ 37

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Text description provided by the architects. The idea of this reform was, on the one hand, to relocate the living room and turn it into the heart of the house along with the kitchen and dining room, generating a single large common space that would open completely to the garden and, on the other hand, generate a vestibular space of arrival and circulation that will work in a very fluid way.

Both ideas are formalized with a set of curved walls that in the case of the large common space zoning their various functionalities and, in the case of the lobby, gently and dynamically direct towards the bedrooms located at the ends or towards that main space of the house in the center.

Finally, the master bedroom has also been conceived as a unique space whose protagonist is a central piece of curved glass shower.