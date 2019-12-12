World
Solstice in the Park / Studio Gang

© Tom Harris
Apartments
Chicago, United States
© Nick Fochtman
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, Solstice on the Park is a twenty-six-story residential tower-shaped by the angles of the sun and one of the first Studio Gang projects to explore the idea of solar carving for environmental advantages.

© Tom Harris
Ground floor plan
© Tom Harris
The design cuts into the building’s facade in response to the sun and orients surfaces to the optimum 72-degree angle for Chicago’s latitude, maximizing sunlight in winter for passive solar warming and minimizing light and heat gain during summer to reduce air-conditioning usage.

© Tom Harris
The structure—which includes 250 dwellings and a green roof—also takes advantage of expansive views of Jackson Park to the south and Chicago’s skyline to the north.

© Tom Harris
© Nick Fochtman
Project location

Address: 1616 E 56th St, Chicago, IL 60637, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Studio Gang
