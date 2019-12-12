J House / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects

+ 23

Lead Architect Erik Weiling Nielsen

Landscape CHRISTOFFERSEN & WEILING ARCHITECTS

Text description provided by the architects. The sloping plot Casa J is located on lies right on the edge of a city in east Jutland. The site have a stunning view over a lake and the rolling Danish landscape. The villa is design for a family consisting of six and their daily life. The villa insects itself in the local area’s architecture by virtue of its long horizontal shape and a distinct gable roof. Towards the accesses, the villa is equipped with a simple and quiet expression to blend in with the surrounding buildings in the neighborhood, as opposed to the other side, where Casa J opens up to full width with large window sections and invites the view as well as the experience of the great nature completely into every room.

Here the long simple shape of the house must be seen as a clear gesture to the beautiful undulating Danish landscape. The same simplicity that is disposed in the shape of the house is also sought in the choice of materials. The exterior consist mainly of long bricks and the large window sections are kept in a dark color. The special parts such as overhangs, gates and entrance doors are made in a light warm-colored wood. Inside, Casa J appears sharp and precise in its selection of materials.

The floors consist everywhere of a warm and classic Italian travertine. The walls and the ceilings appear simple and white, so they do not challenge the ubiquitous nature and views. In addition to the beautiful floors, the house’s many sliding doors are made of smoked oak. Finally, both floors are equipped with large room-high velour curtains in a muted brown/grey nuance. The two-story house contain all the space needed to accommodate the family’s daily life. On both floors, large terrace areas are laid out in such a way that the sun and the beautiful view can be enjoyed all year round.