Shape House / Wolf Architects

Shape House / Wolf Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
United States
  • Architects: Wolf Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Taras Wolf
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Artedomus, Artemedies Lighting, AutoDesk, Corel Corporation, Vola Tapware

  • Lead Architect

    Taras Wolf

  • Engineering

    BAOH Engineering

  • Landscape

    Wolf Architects

  • Interior Design

    Wolf Architects

  • Consultants

    Moreprime Constructions
© Taras Wolf

Text description provided by the architects. The Shape house is a family home for 5. There was an existing single-story 60s home at the rear of the property, which was then renovated in the late 90s. While being a new build the shape house is also an extension of the old 60s/90s structure. The new house then became the primary residence while the old structure was further renovated into the guest’s quarters.

Floor Plans and Elevations
Floor Plans and Elevations
This guest quarters had to be completely self-contained with its own kitchen so that it could be rented out in the future. The shape of the old home and site are irregular. There is also a slope, and all this made for a challenging plan and design. The house was hence named the “Shape House”.

There were a few ideas happening together: the first was to recapture some of that retro 60s feel and relate to the old home. Interior ceilings were composed of exposed recycled timber beams. Then there was the site itself that had Rocky Mountains in the background. The house had to stand out and proud as if it were related by blood to those mountains- hence the use of concrete as an external material.

We wanted a hard strong exterior to feel like a protective shell and for the interior to feel soft and more refined. Externally we thus have large formed concrete shapes that wrap around all sides. They reflect the mountain landscape. Internally there are natural woods and stones that complement the family’s original vintage furniture. An internal fish pond water feature further animates the main spaces.

Wolf Architects
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "Shape House / Wolf Architects" 12 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930055/shape-house-wolf-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

