The Affiliated School of the College of Education, Zhejiang University / UAD

Architect in Charge Xuzhuang Fan

Design Team Hao Wang, Bing Chen, Xiaobing Cai

Structural Design Jin Shen, Zhengfeng Jin, Dan Hua, Weihao Ni, Gang Chen

Landscape Design Shuangyan Liu, Jina Wu, Beibei Zhang, Wenjiang Li

Equipment Design Team Ji Chen, Guoxing Zheng, Xiaodong Ren, Li Ding, Guozhong Yang, Lei Wang, Minjie Ye, Peiju Liu, Dengfeng Sun, Qinpeng Huang

Interior Design Team Jingyuan Li, Ning Tian, Xu Hu, Guancui Wang, Yuxiong Chen, Ci Zhang

Curtain Wall Design Team Qi’an Biao, Hao Jiang, Xiaobo Ji

Creating an Open and Vibrant Campus

The project of "the Affiliated School of the College of Education, Zhejiang University" is planned to be a middle school of 36 classes, which is located near Zhijiang Bridge, Binjiang District, Hangzhou. The urban Spaces surrounding the project are dense and homogeneous, and the architects wanted the school to become a vibrant oasis in a modern concrete forest, which is not only a place of learning but also an active community learning centre. To integrate "sunshine, green ground and space" into the campus to the maximum extent, the building itself becomes the link between various functions and areas of the school by means of stilt, interspersing, overlapping, staggered and roof garden. The multi-elevation roof terrace is also endowed with different functions and teaching significance, which also enriches the fifth facade of the campus vertically.

Maximizing the Free Bottom Space

Free and flexible building functional layout gives new possibilities to the use methods of the building and streamlined organization. The interaction of teaching participants not only exists in the classroom, but also lives in every corner of the campus space. The design stilts the entire ground floor of the core teaching area, consisting only of a guided vertical transportation space and three lecture halls of different sizes.

The weather-resistant walking space combined with landscape resources at the distance of fingertips forms an open park suitable for students' activities. The volume of each functional building is stacked from the second floor and floats on the park, reducing the bulkiness and looking lively and attractive.

Creating Accidental Walking Paths

Learning requires sufficient communication and a large amount of communication space. The occurrence of communication often has a great chance, and the path of traditional campus learning life is generally fixed. Even if several entertaining areas are set up on the way, it becomes muscle memory over time. As a result, the sense of freshness is lost.

Contact and interaction with nature environment are the most essential topics in modern campus outdoor activities. Therefore, the architect has set up three different courtyard spaces for the campus: a sunken courtyard, a ground enclosed courtyard and a roof garden. The intersection of different space walking routes at varying nodes will create a steady stream of communication opportunities. Occasional communication occurs and resonates in a continuous campus space, making the campus full of fun and vitality.

Mobile Campus Complex

Through the design process, based on the importance of the type of interaction and the frequency of use, the design organizes the campus into three different open levels, which is connected organically by a campus "shared vitality axis", which breaks the isolation of functional units in traditional campus.

As the most basic unit in the school building, the ordinary classrooms are the students longest daily stay and the most frequently used space. They are placed on the west side of the vitality axis, which is the quietest and most convenient transportation inside the school. Auxiliary rooms like specialized classrooms, libraries and lecture halls are located on the east side of the axis of vitality and maintain close connections with ordinary classrooms, and these closely connected parts are the best place for individual or group informal learning.

Auxiliary activity space is the most public, such as the canteen, indoor sports arena and teacher's office, which are located at the north and south ends of school with convenient transportation and also acts as a shield for the core classroom area.

Dancing Leaping Façade

Ink and water color with the voice of reading books. The main body of the building is continuously stitched with light white gray imitation ceramic aluminium plates, which highlights the overall sense of horizontal flow. The outer porch is partially open, and multi-angled gray perforated aluminum plates are staggered between the layers, dotted with a little red, which adds rhythmic dynamics to the facade effect. Through the contrast of light and dark and detailed treatment, it reflects the brief and vivid architectural combinations. During the multi-level and multi-dimensional stereoscopic landscape, it gives the new era architectural characteristics in harmony with the intelligent new city of Hangzhou Binjiang District.

With the green-toned aluminum honeycomb panel ceiling and fair-faced concrete columns, the stilt floor is the continuous space of the outdoor landscape, which can eliminate the nervousness of the students, activate the atmosphere of the space, and promote the physical and mental development of the students.

Conclusion

In recent years, participants in the education industry have finally got tired of the status quo of "uniform schools". In the meanwhile, they are concerned that the internal space of school buildings is influencing the progress of teaching models. Similarly, not only do architects pay attention to the beauty of the educational buildings in the architectural sense, but also they gradually start to think about the same question.

As every city has its own history, every school expects to have its own cultural heritage. Therefore, the designer of educational architecture should have the responsibility to create, guide and change from passive to active. It is not only related to students' knowledge acquisition, physical and mental development, but also related to the promotion of the education model in the whole society.