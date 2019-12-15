Valle House / Luciano Gerbilsky Arquitectos

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. Valley House is a 580 meter construction, built on a 5,000 square meter lot in a gated community called Valle Santana in Valle de Bravo. The lot has a complex surface, with a 35% incline which makes construction a challenge but provides a grand view. The house is placed on the highest part of the terrain and is built downwards alongside the land. On the lowest part of the plot a lake was made, digging out dirt that is used to fill other areas, easing the process. The design is made up of modules that are connected by glass bridges that merge with the surrounding nature. No trees where cut down. The abundant vegetation is respected; the project is created coexisting with the endemic surrounding. The landscaping can be appreciated from each volume. A water mirror is created at the main entrance which transforms into two streams that surround the house and end at the lake. The water is then sent back up through a pumping system. The main entrance is placed in the central volume, a 4-meter-high cube built around a 30-meter-tall tree that creates an interesting sensation.

Towards the east we find the private family area with four bedrooms, each with their own bathroom with interior garden, and a balcony from where you can enjoy the view. The main bedroom has a large terrace with a lounge and chimney. In the main hallway, artwork made specially for this project by a renowned Oaxacan artist is hung. To the west is the social volume. Here we have the service areas: covered garage, laundry room, service bedroom and storage. Through the bridge that circulates above the stream and among trees you arrive at the stair case that takes you to the kitchen, interior living room and dining room that are connected to the covered terrace that hosts the exterior dining area with a stone stove and grills. The Jacuzzi/pool area are located on a deck floating above the land. Solar panels are used to heat all the water system for the Jacuzzi and showers. The lake was designed with a system that captures rain water for reuse and to maintain the desired level in the lake and streams.

The house structure is made completely with steel beams in order to create a clean design that allows for minimum land intervention. The walls are made with rustic masonry in earth tones and in certain areas with local volcanic rock. The lattice surrounding the interior gardens in each bathroom are made from teak. The structure of the house is covered by a combination of concrete and rocks that were made on site during construction. The lighting on the terraces and main entrance was inspired by torches that outline the house. All the doors where designed with barn doors in mind. We created all the textiles with Mexican artisans using our ideas to fulfill our clients’ needs.