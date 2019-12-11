World
Riding Club / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

Riding Club / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Sports Architecture, Other, Sustainability
Río de Janeiro, Brazil
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. The riding club project gives life to the space destined to indoor competitions in the second riding arena. All elements have very defined functions.

Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

Brise-soleil panels allow a high level of ventilation and skylights provide natural lighting while the roof ensures a perfect thermal-acoustic insulation, besides the photovoltaic panels that supply 80% of the energy required by the club.

Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura
Section 01
Section 01
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

Sustainability is present in every step of the project development, guaranteeing a low impact in the surrounding area and in the land during the construction. We opted for the utilization of materials of highest quality and the natural light use. Currently, the project has the greatest capturing solar energy roof of Rio de Janeiro.

Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

A fast and clean construction work with no wastes. It was completed in a little more than four months.

Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

The new intervention is integrated with the beautiful existing architectural ensemble, keeping a harmonic relation with its neighbors: the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon and the Tijuca National Park hill. 

Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura
Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Río de Janeiro, Estado de Río de Janeiro, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura
Office

Product:

Steel

#Tags

Sports Architecture Other Sustainability Brazil
Cite: "Riding Club / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura" [Sociedade Hípica Brasileira / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura] 11 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929997/riding-club-sergio-conde-caldas-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

