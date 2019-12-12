Ziggy Installation / Hou de Sousa

+ 22

Lead Architects Nancy Hou and Josh de Sousa

Design Team Laura-India Garinois

Steel Fabrication A05 Studio (Conor Coghlan and Brian Chu)

Engineering Schlaich Bergermann Partner (Powell Draper, Dan Bergsagel) Ted Segal

Clients Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Van Alen Institute

Materials Rebar, Paracord, Zip Ties, Exterior UV LED Flood Lights

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Ziggy celebrates the holiday season with vibrant hues and playful gestures. Located between Broadway, 5th Ave and 23rd Street, the project softly ricochets between the narrow bounds of its triangular site, effectively echoing the urban and architectural context while establishing a broad structural footprint.

A collection of apertures and thresholds frame views of the Flatiron District’s many attractions and landmarks while also welcoming visitors and allowing for a steady stream of locals to pass by unimpeded.

For those seeking a moment of respite, the design is accentuated by several “gateways” which have been upended to serve as benches.

The thin linear elements that define Ziggy’s porous composition are lightweight, visually transparent and impervious to wind. As one encounters the piece, its 27,000 feet of iridescent cord visually converges and dynamically filters the surrounding context with shifting patterns, color and light. Ziggy is a kaleidoscopic beacon for the people of New York.