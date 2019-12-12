World
Ziggy Installation / Hou de Sousa

Ziggy Installation / Hou de Sousa

© Hou de Sousa © Hou de Sousa © Hou de Sousa © Cameron Blaylock

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation
New York, United States
  • Architects: Hou de Sousa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Cameron Blaylock, Hou de Sousa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Chaos Group, McNeel, Onforu, Paracord

  • Lead Architects

    Nancy Hou and Josh de Sousa

  • Design Team

    Laura-India Garinois

  • Steel Fabrication

    A05 Studio (Conor Coghlan and Brian Chu)

  • Engineering

    Schlaich Bergermann Partner (Powell Draper, Dan Bergsagel) Ted Segal

  • Clients

    Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Van Alen Institute

  • Materials

    Rebar, Paracord, Zip Ties, Exterior UV LED Flood Lights
Text description provided by the architects. Ziggy celebrates the holiday season with vibrant hues and playful gestures. Located between Broadway, 5th Ave and 23rd Street, the project softly ricochets between the narrow bounds of its triangular site, effectively echoing the urban and architectural context while establishing a broad structural footprint.

Axo
Axo
A collection of apertures and thresholds frame views of the Flatiron District’s many attractions and landmarks while also welcoming visitors and allowing for a steady stream of locals to pass by unimpeded.

Plan
Plan
Axo
Axo

For those seeking a moment of respite, the design is accentuated by several “gateways” which have been upended to serve as benches.

© Hou de Sousa
© Hou de Sousa

The thin linear elements that define Ziggy’s porous composition are lightweight, visually transparent and impervious to wind. As one encounters the piece, its 27,000 feet of iridescent cord visually converges and dynamically filters the surrounding context with shifting patterns, color and light. Ziggy is a kaleidoscopic beacon for the people of New York.

© Cameron Blaylock
© Cameron Blaylock

Project location

Address: Flatiron Public Plaza, 27 W 24th St Suite 800B, New York, NY 10010, United States

Hou de Sousa
Office

Cite: "Ziggy Installation / Hou de Sousa" 12 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929993/ziggy-installation-hou-de-sousa/> ISSN 0719-8884

