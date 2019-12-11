Villa AD8 / Nemo Studio

+ 39

Lead Architects Liz Nguyen, Nghiem Phong

Design Team Hoang Viet, Aki Phuong, Tran Phi, Do Quyen

Project manager & supervisor Tran vu Duong, Luu Khac Vinh

Lighting Alis & Greentek

Structure GEC

Site Area 450 m2

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Initially, the villa was neoclassical, located in a long but narrow area and divided into quite similar parts in plan. The initial status was unsuitable for tropical climate and location that is beside the fork of river .

Creating porch, expanding the backside and placing a void in the center of the villa are considerable adjustments. The public places in the 1st floor, the bedrooms in 2nd and 3rd are widen and received views of the garden and the river. Also, porch and void contribute to create blank space and more importantly, adapt the tropical conditions. Feeling the wind, rain and nature is a memorial experience when staying on the porch.

Plants, gravel… are placed in various places, including the void from the 1st floor to upper floors and the area next to bathrooms. Sliding doors, windows & skylight help to regulate ventilation. Concrete louver, wooden louver let light go through - describe the movement of the sun's shade. It also reduces the heat and keeps the privacy.

The furniture is made from raw materials of concrete grinding, natural wood, laterite, and painted white. The facade is simplified to adapt the general appearance of other villas in the same sector but is still subtle to bring an elegant look.

The yard in the backside has a resting place with greensward, plants and a swimming pool. Utilizing sliding wood floor helps to cover the pool, improving safety and setting up a playground. This place can be used for dinner or parties, bringing relaxation and comfort like vacations.