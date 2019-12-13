The Tallest Residential Building in Miami's Edgewater Neighborhood Tops off at 57 Stories

Save this picture! Courtesy of Two Roads Development

Designed by Arquitectonica, Miami’s most anticipated landmark dubbed Elysee has topped-off construction at 57 stories. Upon its completion in 2020, the 649-foot-tall glass tower will become the tallest residential building in the Edgewater district.

Two Roads Development’s Elysee tower is a100-unit luxury structure on the waterfront in Downtown Miami. Conceived by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica, the tower’s design consists of a “three-tiered façade that grows larger as it ascends into the sky, creating a bold, telescoping silhouette providing direct 180-degree water and city views from every residence”. With a telescoping shape, the building is located on the waterfront at 788 NE 23rd Street along Biscayne Bay.

We are very excited to be one step closer to welcoming residents to their new home at Elysee, […] Once complete, Elysee will be a retreat in the center of one of the most desirable parts of Miami. As we move full steam ahead towards completion next year, we still have a limited selection of premium units available for buyers seeking primary or secondary residences in one of Miami’s fastest-growing luxury neighborhoods. -- Reid Boren, Managing Partner of Two Roads Development.

Built by John Moriarty & Associates of Florida as general contractors, the construction is centered in Edgewater, the newest attraction point of the city. Situated along the Bayfront just north of Downtown Miami, nestled between the Venetian and Julia Tuttle Causeways, Elysee is adjacent to luxury retail shops, high-end restaurants, and world-class arts and culture venues.

Interior common areas are designed by Jean-Louis Deniot, who opted for a classic contemporary style, generating serene spaces. Residents will have access to three full floors of amenities, including Elysee’s Grand Lobby Level, the building’s 7th-floor stocked with a resort pool, a terrace, a fitness center, and a children’s playroom, among others.