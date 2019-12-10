World
Strøm Spa Vieux-Québec / LEMAYMICHAUD Architecture Design

Strøm Spa Vieux-Québec / LEMAYMICHAUD Architecture Design

© Adrien Williams

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Spa
Québec, Canada

  • Design Team

    Pierre Mierski, Partner Architect; Katrine Beaudry, Designer – Partner; Alexi Lemay, Partner Architect; Jonathan Pelletier, Architect, Project manager; Marie-Eve de Chantal, Architect, Responsible for design ; Christopher Storrar, Designer; Philippe Gagnon, Architectural Technologist; Nicolas Thériault, Architectural Technologist; Sandra Desrochers, Architectural Technologist; Bianca Beaumont, Architectural Technologist

  • Clients

    Strøm Spa Nordique

  • Engineering

    Ambioner; Cima+

  • Landscape

  • Consultants

  • General Contractor

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Laid on the banks of the St. Lawrence, it evokes the harbor history of the site
Right from the exploratory and development phase of the project, the first source of inspiration was the St. Lawrence River, the majesty and quiet strength that emanates from it. Then, considering the geographical location and the maritime history attached to the site, the latter a major contributing factor to the development of the city itself, the decision to anchor the project in both its physical environment and its history was taken without question.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Hence, the layout of the installations is inspired by the footprint of the old harbor wharves that once formed the banks at the shorefront, creating volumes alternating between full and empty. This architectural ensemble is then deposited on a site fractioned into levels descending towards the river, recalling the historical layers that form the memory of the place.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Designed to maximize views on the waterfront panorama
The site is divided perpendicular to the river by buildings, terraces, and basins. This fragmentation allows the presentation of different thermal zones, each developed to offer unique sensory universes, linked together to form a complete experiential journey. The spaces are designed and deployed to maximize access and views of the river. The ensemble of recesses and protrusions allows for a variety of framings that enhance the contemplation of the waterfront panorama.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Sections
Sections
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The materiality of the buildings, both interior, and exterior, through the use of materials such as greyish wood, black metal, and Corten steel, evokes port landscapes as well as maritime spirit and history. The simplicity of the layout of the volumes makes them blend as part of the horizontal landscape and allows their anchorage to the site. Viewed from Cap Blanc, the project is a continuation of the Brown Basin developments and the future extension of the Samuel-De Champlain Parkway.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Project location

Address: 515 Boulevard Champlain, Québec, QC G1K 0E4, Canada

About this office
LEMAYMICHAUD Architecture Design
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Canada
