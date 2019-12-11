Grand Park Hotel Rovinj / 3LHD

-
Architects: 3LHD
- Area: 46813.0 m2
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Jure Živković
-
Manufacturers: Lift Modus
-
Design TeamSaša Begović, Marko Dabrović, Tatjana Grozdanić Begović, Silvije Novak, Sanja Jasika Lovrić, Zorislav Petrić, Ivana Šajn, Leon Lazaneo, Krunoslav Szorsen, Maja Milojević, Daša Manojlović, Uršula Juvan, Dragana Šimić, Zrinka Vrkić, Mia Andrašević, Denis Hrvatin, Ines Vlahović Mazinjanin, Goran Mraović, Hrvoje Bilandžić, Vibor Granić, Duje Katić, Kristina Marković, Tomislav Soldo, Deša Ucović
-
Interior designLissoni Architettura
-
Project Team CollaboratorsJan Ružić, Branimir Turčić, Boris Goreta, Deša Jelavić, Marta Kolar, Valentina Krekić
-
Interior Design TeamGiorgio Pappas Simone Caimi, Sara Cerboneschi, Pino Caliandro, Patrizia Manconi, Gaia Guarino
-
3DBoris Goreta (2011.-2012.), Jan Ružić, Branimir Turčić (2015.)
-
StylingElisa Ossino Studio
-
UniformsFashion Designer Carlos Baker / Art direction Samuele Savio per Graph.x
-
Participating artistsArt, Veronica Gaido, Roberta Patalani, Predrag Todorović, Marko Tadić
-
IllustrationsKlara Rusan, Danijel Serdarev, Hana Tintor
-
Sound ArtDavor Sanvincenti
-
Visual identity, signage and environmental graphics designBruketa&Žinić&Grey
-
Structural engineeringIvan Palijan (Palijan)
-
HVAC, Gas installation project, Pool systems, Plumbing and drainageVladimir Paun (Termotehnika)
-
Electrical engineering and fire protection systemŽeljko Omrčen (Agenor plus)
-
“Hotel Park trafostanica” projectŽeljko Omrčen (Agenor plus)
-
Sprinkler installationBranimir Cindori (Apin sustavi)
-
Plumbing and drainage and hydrant network – infrastructureDuško Mičetić (Građevno projektni zavod)
-
Special projects - kitchenZoran Divjak (Dekode)
-
Landscape design – building, zone around the buildingNataša Tiška Vrsalović (Dionaea-vrtovi)
-
Landscape design – wider zoneKatja Sošić (Studio KAPPO)
-
Traffic planningTomislav Kraljić (C5 Koncept)
-
Building physicsMateo Biluš (AKFZ studio)
-
Noise protection and acousticsMateo Biluš (AKFZ studio)
-
Geodetic surveySebina Stepančić Salić (Geoistra)
-
Fire safety, safety at work projectMilan Carević (Inspekting)
-
Geotechnical studyMilan Mihovilović (GEO-5 d.o.o.)
-
Bill of quantitiesLucija Ivas (FOREL projekt)
-
3D laser scanningZlatan Novak (VEKTRA)
-
Main contractorKamgrad d.o.o., Radnik d.d., Interijeri Buden d.o.o., Stilles d.o.o.
-
Demolition of the existing buildingEurco
-
Site supervisionNeven Martinec (PDM savjetovanje d.o.o.)
Text description provided by the architects. Grand Park Hotel Rovinj is a viewpoint for the most beautiful stage on the Adriatic. No matter where he is in the hotel, the guest gets the impression he is staying in a park overlooking Rovinj, St. Euphemia, the island of St. Catherine and the most beautiful sea sunset. Located directly on the coast, near the marina and the promenade, it connects the inner city area with the tourist attractions of the Monte Mulini zone.
In order to blend into the existing forest, the floors offset to follow the slope of the site and form large terraces, Mediterranean gardens, pools and sundecks. A bar with a terrace and an a la carte restaurant are located in the lobby and the reception area, which is connected to the main restaurant with a central staircase.
Great significance in the hotels’ view was given to five pine trees that have been growing on the site for over half a century. The congress hall overlooks the Rovinj peninsula through the largest glass window in Europe. Wellness zone includes a spa, a sunbathing area and three swimming pools, extending on two floors overlooking the surrounding woods and the town. The main pool is partially placed in a glass pavilion which opens in the summer, intertwining the interior with the park and the sea.
Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni was in charge for interior design. Public spaces are characterized by a multitude of details, a large number of types and specific pieces of furniture that, despite mutual diversity, make a unique story together.
Special attention was dedicated to styling. Earthy tones and colors prevail in the rooms – a counterpoint to the blue sky and sea that surround the hotel. The areas alongside the promenade are functionally and formally different from other spaces. They are intended to be a new space for social gatherings, a square with diverse amenities.
A relaxing atmosphere is created by water surfaces, carefully selected paving and greenery, which frame particular content zones and makes the whole area both attractive and accessible.