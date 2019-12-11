World
Grand Park Hotel Rovinj / 3LHD

© Jure Živković

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Hotels
Rovinj, Croatia
  • Architects: 3LHD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 46813.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Jure Živković
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lift Modus

  • Design Team

    Saša Begović, Marko Dabrović, Tatjana Grozdanić Begović, Silvije Novak, Sanja Jasika Lovrić, Zorislav Petrić, Ivana Šajn, Leon Lazaneo, Krunoslav Szorsen, Maja Milojević, Daša Manojlović, Uršula Juvan, Dragana Šimić, Zrinka Vrkić, Mia Andrašević, Denis Hrvatin, Ines Vlahović Mazinjanin, Goran Mraović, Hrvoje Bilandžić, Vibor Granić, Duje Katić, Kristina Marković, Tomislav Soldo, Deša Ucović

  • Interior design

    Lissoni Architettura

  • Project Team Collaborators

    Jan Ružić, Branimir Turčić, Boris Goreta, Deša Jelavić, Marta Kolar, Valentina Krekić

  • Interior Design Team

    Giorgio Pappas Simone Caimi, Sara Cerboneschi, Pino Caliandro, Patrizia Manconi, Gaia Guarino

  • 3D

    Boris Goreta (2011.-2012.), Jan Ružić, Branimir Turčić (2015.)

  • Styling

    Elisa Ossino Studio

  • Uniforms

    Fashion Designer Carlos Baker / Art direction Samuele Savio per Graph.x

  • Participating artists

    Art, Veronica Gaido, Roberta Patalani, Predrag Todorović, Marko Tadić

  • Illustrations

    Klara Rusan, Danijel Serdarev, Hana Tintor

  • Sound Art

    Davor Sanvincenti

  • Visual identity, signage and environmental graphics design

    Bruketa&Žinić&Grey

  • Structural engineering

    Ivan Palijan (Palijan)

  • HVAC, Gas installation project, Pool systems, Plumbing and drainage

    Vladimir Paun (Termotehnika)

  • Electrical engineering and fire protection system

    Željko Omrčen (Agenor plus)

  • “Hotel Park trafostanica” project

    Željko Omrčen (Agenor plus)

  • Sprinkler installation

    Branimir Cindori (Apin sustavi)

  • Plumbing and drainage and hydrant network – infrastructure

    Duško Mičetić (Građevno projektni zavod)

  • Special projects - kitchen

    Zoran Divjak (Dekode)

  • Landscape design – building, zone around the building

    Nataša Tiška Vrsalović (Dionaea-vrtovi)

  • Landscape design – wider zone

    Katja Sošić (Studio KAPPO)

  • Traffic planning

    Tomislav Kraljić (C5 Koncept)

  • Building physics

    Mateo Biluš (AKFZ studio)

  • Noise protection and acoustics

    Mateo Biluš (AKFZ studio)

  • Geodetic survey

    Sebina Stepančić Salić (Geoistra)

  • Fire safety, safety at work project

    Milan Carević (Inspekting)

  • Geotechnical study

    Milan Mihovilović (GEO-5 d.o.o.)

  • Bill of quantities

    Lucija Ivas (FOREL projekt)

  • 3D laser scanning

    Zlatan Novak (VEKTRA)

  • Main contractor

    Kamgrad d.o.o., Radnik d.d., Interijeri Buden d.o.o., Stilles d.o.o.

  • Demolition of the existing building

    Eurco

  • Site supervision

    Neven Martinec (PDM savjetovanje d.o.o.)
© Jure Živković

Text description provided by the architects. Grand Park Hotel Rovinj is a viewpoint for the most beautiful stage on the Adriatic. No matter where he is in the hotel, the guest gets the impression he is staying in a park overlooking Rovinj, St. Euphemia, the island of St. Catherine and the most beautiful sea sunset. Located directly on the coast, near the marina and the promenade, it connects the inner city area with the tourist attractions of the Monte Mulini zone.

© Jure Živković

In order to blend into the existing forest, the floors offset to follow the slope of the site and form large terraces, Mediterranean gardens, pools and sundecks. A bar with a terrace and an a la carte restaurant are located in the lobby and the reception area, which is connected to the main restaurant with a central staircase.

© Jure Živković
Section B
Section B
© Jure Živković

Great significance in the hotels’ view was given to five pine trees that have been growing on the site for over half a century. The congress hall overlooks the Rovinj peninsula through the largest glass window in Europe. Wellness zone includes a spa, a sunbathing area and three swimming pools, extending on two floors overlooking the surrounding woods and the town. The main pool is partially placed in a glass pavilion which opens in the summer, intertwining the interior with the park and the sea.

© Jure Živković

Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni was in charge for interior design. Public spaces are characterized by a multitude of details, a large number of types and specific pieces of furniture that, despite mutual diversity, make a unique story together.

© Jure Živković

Special attention was dedicated to styling. Earthy tones and colors prevail in the rooms – a counterpoint to the blue sky and sea that surround the hotel. The areas alongside the promenade are functionally and formally different from other spaces. They are intended to be a new space for social gatherings, a square with diverse amenities.

© Jure Živković

A relaxing atmosphere is created by water surfaces, carefully selected paving and greenery, which frame particular content zones and makes the whole area both attractive and accessible.

© Jure Živković

Project location

Address: Smareglijeva ulica 1A, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia

Cite: "Grand Park Hotel Rovinj / 3LHD" 11 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929931/grand-park-hotel-rovinj-3lhd/> ISSN 0719-8884

