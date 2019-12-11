World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Australia
  5. State Library Victoria / SHL

State Library Victoria / SHL

Save this project
State Library Victoria / SHL

© Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein + 11

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Library
Australia

  • Client

    State Library Victoria

  • Consultants

    Andronas Conservation Architects, Irwinconsult, Steensen Varming, Arup, McKenzie Group Consulting, Salus, ID Lab
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Text description provided by the architects. State Library Victoria, a historic Australian landmark, has officially reopened its doors to the public, revealing extensively transformed library spaces designed by Danish architectural firm Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects and Australian architecture and design studio Architectus. The library comprises 23 individual buildings and occupies an entire city block in Melbourne’s city centre.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

The newly designed spaces are part of a five-year redevelopment plan aimed at expanding the library’s community outreach and enhancing the visitor experience. Working in partnership, Schmidt Hammer Lassen and Architectus were tasked with rethinking and revitalising the existing spaces of the library in order to unlock possibilities, create connections, and provide a framework for the library’s ongoing and future evolution. Elif Tinaztepe, Partner at Schmidt Hammer Lassen, said that working on a project of such historical and cultural significance was an exercise in contrasts.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

“Our work is deeply contextual, so we dedicated ourselves to studying this historical institution and understanding its important place in the cultural landscape of Melbourne. Our aim with the transformation of State Library Victoria was to allow the heritage spaces to stand out in their raw beauty while complementing them with a strong contemporary design line to help carry this beloved institution into the future. Respecting the authenticity of the spaces and existing design elements was our guiding principle.”

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Ruth Wilson, Principal and Melbourne Studio Leader at Architectus, said the design concept for the completed transformation puts library users at the centre, providing an open, accessible, and welcoming experience for all ages and cultural backgrounds. “The library has been evolving for more than 160 years and with this restoration now complete, we have prepared the library for its future uses, cementing its position in Melbourne’s history as the centre of inspiration and education.”

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Australia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architectus
Office
Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Australia
Cite: "State Library Victoria / SHL" 11 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929929/state-library-victoria-shl/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream