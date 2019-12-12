World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visual Arts Center
  4. China
  5. Huangshi Mass Art Center / CSADI A2 Studio

Huangshi Mass Art Center / CSADI A2 Studio

Save this project
Huangshi Mass Art Center / CSADI A2 Studio

main entrance. Image © Yong Zhang aerial view. Image © Yong Zhang water courtyard. Image © Yong Zhang southern side. Image © Yong Zhang + 33

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Visual Arts Center
Huangshi, China
  • Architects: CSADI A2 Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 17709.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015
  • Photographs Photographs: Yong Zhang, Shuo Ding
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: York, 威派格, 施耐德, 江森自控, 海康威视, 海湾电气, 爱瑟菲, 科大利安, 良机, 艾临科, 西蒙

  • Lead Architect

    Wensheng Tang

  • Design Team

    Wensheng Tang, Xin Wang, Li Huang, Ying Zhang, Shenglin Wang, Shijiang Li

  • Engineering

    Hao Wang, Ting Li

  • Landscape

    Wensheng Tang, Kuidong Lv

  • Water Supply and Drainage Engineer

    Fang Luo

  • HVAC Engineer

    Yin'an Zhang, Junjie Wang

  • Collaborators

    Hubei Jiangtian Construction Group CO. LTD

  • Consultant

    Shubing Luo

  • Electrical Engineer / Milliampere Man

    Jiang Xiong

  • Client

    Huangshi City Construction Investment and Development Company
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Yong Zhang
aerial view. Image © Yong Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Huangshi Mass Art Center is located in the center of Huangshi City, which used to be Tuanchengshan bonded warehouse, with beautiful Cihu Lake to the northeast and Huangshi Archives Center to the north.

Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Shuo Ding
aerial view. Image © Shuo Ding

Respect for the context of the site
The project fully respects the context of the site, makes full use of the good landscape resources of Cihu Lake, continues the axis relationship between Cihu Lake and Tuancheng Mountain and arranges the main building to face up to the Cihu Lake along this axis.

Save this picture!
southern side. Image © Yong Zhang
southern side. Image © Yong Zhang

Environmental-friendly and inclusive landscape design
The project coordinates its external spatial relationship with surrounding buildings, maximizes the preservation of vegetation and trees at the site, which connects the visual axis of Cihu Lke landscape. A roof garden is built, facing the opening of the axis between Cihu Lake and Tuancheng Mountain, creating a multi-level green landscape and embodying the environment-friendly and inclusive landscape design strategy.

Save this picture!
wall detail. Image © Yong Zhang
wall detail. Image © Yong Zhang

Renovation and renewal for coexistence of new and old buildings
The project focuses on the renovation of existing buildings. The original street center park is transformed into the main entrance square of the Mass Art Center, which realizes the harmony between old and new environments. The use of large-span cast-in-place well-shaped beam floor frame structure of the existing bonded warehouse at the site has not only greatly reduced the investment and upgraded the decoration class, and the design method of preservation, renovation and renewal also conveys the architectural design strategy that is inclusive and friendly to industrial heritage buildings and realizes the coexistence of new and old buildings.

Save this picture!
northern street view. Image © Shuo Ding
northern street view. Image © Shuo Ding
Save this picture!
western side. Image © Yong Zhang
western side. Image © Yong Zhang

Pure space created through modular controlling
“A pure space” is created by modular controlling. The square theater transformed from the preserved building is taken as a geometric center, surrounded by circular ramps, and the daylighting water yard is arranged in the middle, forming a spatial pattern of round outside but square inside with strong formal logic. In terms of facades, the red brick wall reflects the primitive, restrained, prudent and classical beauty. The harmonious proportion, scale and other details create a sense of volume and space like sculpture.

Save this picture!
southeastern side. Image © Yong Zhang
southeastern side. Image © Yong Zhang
Save this picture!
© Yong Zhang
© Yong Zhang

Indoor experience of dialogue between man and nature
The project follows the “people-oriented” design concept. The diversified architectural space brings the citizens rich and dramatic spatial experiences, such as aqua garden, ring corridor and square exhibition space, which not only fits the functions of art exhibition, but also creates a quiet and elegant atmosphere, giving the audience an indoor experience of dialogue between human and nature.

Save this picture!
atrium. Image © Yong Zhang
atrium. Image © Yong Zhang
Save this picture!
ramp. Image © Yong Zhang
ramp. Image © Yong Zhang

Energy-saving, low carbon and green ecological strategy
The project adopts the energy-saving, low-carbon and green ecological strategy and introduces the natural elements of “light, shadow, wind and water” into the building. The building is also arranged with many atriums and patios, which make use of the convective heat pressure difference to form the effect of pulling out the wind and produce the microclimatic circulation wind to ensure the comfortable indoor environment.

Save this picture!
atrium. Image © Yong Zhang
atrium. Image © Yong Zhang
Save this picture!
exhibition atrium. Image © Yong Zhang
exhibition atrium. Image © Yong Zhang

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Southwest side of intersection of New District road and Guilin north road, Huangshi City, Hubei Province, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CSADI A2 Studio
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning visual arts center China
Cite: "Huangshi Mass Art Center / CSADI A2 Studio" 12 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929921/huangshi-mass-art-center-csadi-a2-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

main entrance. Image © Yong Zhang

黄石市群艺馆 / 中南建筑设计院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream