Vienna West High School / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects + F+P Architekten

Vienna West High School / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects + F+P Architekten

© Kurt Kuball © Kurt Kuball © Kurt Kuball © Kurt Kuball + 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
High School, Renovation
Viena, Austria

  • Design Team

    Misa Shibukawa, Raphael Eder, Martin Schrehof, Caroline Heidlauf, Noriko Yamazakio

  • Clients

    BIG Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft m.b.H.

  • Engineering

    RWT plus ZT

  • Landscape

    SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects, Idealice
© Kurt Kuball
© Kurt Kuball

Text description provided by the architects. A former military barrack was converted into a modern high school. Half of the main building was demolished and extended with a terraced building around a central courtyard. The courtyard offers various seating areas for relaxing and learning outside the classrooms.

© Kurt Kuball
© Kurt Kuball

The entire school was designed to be open and bright. The new transparent main entrance in the historical façade invites the view into the green courtyard. All the communication areas are situated around the courtyard with room-high windows, which allow direct connection to the outside with plenty of natural light. As a contrast all the classrooms are located along the outer façade with horizontal windows to create quiet atmosphere to concentrate on classes.

© Kurt Kuball
© Kurt Kuball
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Section A
Section A
© Kurt Kuball
© Kurt Kuball

Modern room concept allows different teaching approaches. While the junior classes are taught in clusters on the ground floor, the senior classes are organized according to the department system on the first floor. The students have their own lounges, so called “Home bases”, which serve as study areas as well as Chill-out areas and social meeting space. The top floors are for all the students to visit special classes for art and science.

© Kurt Kuball
© Kurt Kuball

In order to avoid overheating in the summer, a night ventilation system is used for cooling. Electricity is generated by a photovoltaic system on the roof. The main building is connected to a former horse-riding hall, which were converted into two gymnastic halls with a gallery space. The third gymnastic hall is in the basement of the main building

© Kurt Kuball
© Kurt Kuball

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Viena, Austria

