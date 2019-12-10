World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Russia
  5. BOSFOR Restaurant / AD Project Dorohov Architect

BOSFOR Restaurant / AD Project Dorohov Architect

Save this project
BOSFOR Restaurant / AD Project Dorohov Architect
Save this picture!
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

© Mikhail Loskutov © Mikhail Loskutov © Mikhail Loskutov © Mikhail Loskutov + 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Rostov, Russia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1140.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Mikhail Loskutov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ARMS Concept, BSM sandalye, Global Glass Systems, Meteor Works, Pro Lights, Respect advertising agency, TM Studio, Tarkett, Technocomplex, Trimble, Unamax, WoodMood

  • Lead Architect

    Alexandr Dorohov

  • Design Team

    Darya Afanaseva, Anna Kirillova, Roman Maximenko

  • Clients

    “Bosfor” LTD

  • Collaborators

    “Global Glass Systems” LTD, “BSM Sandalye” LTD, “Armsconcept” LTD, “Prolight” LTD
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Text description provided by the architects. Bosfor Turkish Restaurant is a fusion of Asia and Europe. Each detail is important for the atmosphere and the correct perception of space. «On the verge of two cultures» – this is the main emphasis on which the whole concept of the restaurant is focused. Each floor is a separate story with its color and sophistication of the interior.

Save this picture!
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

The market segment is a trendy youth and a premium audience. Zones: restaurant, cafe, rooftop, speak-easy bar. The main task in developing the interior of the 1st floor was to avoid stereotypical Turkish details. Modern, sleek, with clean lines and spaces – that is what we needed! Laconic and contrasting interior. Panoramic stained glass windows. Open spaces. The abundance of plants and bright colors. Velvet, glass, arches – that is what helped us to create a modern vision of oriental culture.

Save this picture!
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

The spirit of the oriental culture of the 1st floor is expressed in details – arched structures, natural stone and flowing lines in a modern interpretation. Gardening is an important part of interior decoration to create a roof garden. An open bar with plants on top became the object of high attention of guests. During the day, the rays of natural light complement the leaves at night – bright and causing neon.

Save this picture!
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov
Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Ulitsa Maksima Gor'kogo, 213, Rostov, Rostovskaya oblast', 344000, Russia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AD Project Dorohov Architect
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Russia
Cite: "BOSFOR Restaurant / AD Project Dorohov Architect" 10 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929834/bosfor-restaurant-ad-project-dorohov-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream