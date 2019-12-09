World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Ukraine
  5. 2 in 1 Apartment / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA

2 in 1 Apartment / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA

Save this project
2 in 1 Apartment / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA

© Ross Helen © Ross Helen © Ross Helen © Ross Helen + 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors
Lviv, Ukraine
Save this picture!
© Ross Helen
© Ross Helen

Text description provided by the architects. Project ''2 IN 1 '' is situated at the top of Lviv. It is a two-level apartment for a young active man, who loves exploring the world, arts, and travel. The incredible panorama out of the window inspired us to create such a light and open space. So, we decided to combine the first and the second level to get 2 in 1 flat. The main element of the apartment is a table made of the metal frame painted into black.

Save this picture!
© Ross Helen
© Ross Helen
Save this picture!
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ross Helen
© Ross Helen

Our task was to create a comfortable, spacious, inspired space with a relaxing atmosphere. To make space bigger we have increased the overlap of the second floor softly illuminated by the second row of windows that open view of Lviv panorama. On the first level, there is a common space with kitchen, dining and living room, WC. All features are hidden and strategically distributed across space.

Save this picture!
© Ross Helen
© Ross Helen
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ross Helen
© Ross Helen

Frame metal table is the focal point of our interior, it is viewed from all the main premises of the apartment. Monochrome palette, white stairs, minimum of "deaf" walls, glass partitions and greenery - all this unites and organizes the whole apartment. The second floor is divided into three zones master bedroom with views of our city’s majestic skyline; half-open bathroom with hammock; and around the perimeter -  lounge zone with a library.

Save this picture!
© Ross Helen
© Ross Helen

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Ukraine
Cite: "2 in 1 Apartment / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA" 09 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929833/2-in-1-apartment-studio-architecture-and-design-omshumelda/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream