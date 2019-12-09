World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United States
  5. 111 East Grand and St. Kilda Surf & Turf / Neumann Monson Architects

111 East Grand and St. Kilda Surf & Turf / Neumann Monson Architects

Save this project
111 East Grand and St. Kilda Surf & Turf / Neumann Monson Architects

© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio © Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio © Mike Sinclair © Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Retail
Des Moines, United States

  • Mass Timber Engineering & Construction

    StructureCraft Builders Inc.

  • Contractor

    Ryan Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    Raker Rhodes Engineering

  • MEP Engineer

    Baker Group
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio

Text description provided by the architects. 111 East Grand is the first multi-story office building in North America to employ dowel laminated timber (DLT), a mass timber system relying on a friction-fit bond between softwood dimensional lumber and hardwood dowels. The 65,000-sf building occupies a high-visibility 265’ x 65’ urban site.

Save this picture!
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio

Retail spaces activate the street level with three floors of office space above. Spruce glulam beams and columns frame the 40’-0” x 6’-8” DLT panels that serve as floor and roof decks. The system facilitated a quick erection time and a smaller site crew, minimizing disturbance to the neighborhood during construction. A precast concrete service core buttresses the south of the building functionally and structurally.

Save this picture!
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio
Save this picture!
Exploded Isometric 1
Exploded Isometric 1
Save this picture!
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio

The wood construction’s refined aesthetics enable the structure to remain exposed as an interior finish. This minimizes tenant improvement work and the potential for chemically impregnated finishes while providing visual, tactile, and olfactive stimulation to its occupants. Operable windows within each structural bay allow natural ventilation. Balconies on the west take advantage of downtown views. Natural Accoya wood soffits and columns complement the exposed wood interior. Black Zalmag panel rain screen clad the east, north, and west elevations.

Save this picture!
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio

St. Kilda Surf & Turf, a polished-casual dining establishment located on the ground level, anchors the building’s northwest corner. The restaurant’s north and west walls are fully glazed, expanding the dining experience out to the penumbra of the overhanging office floors above. The electrical conduit has been tamed to fit between the exposed structural wood panels. Edison bulbs suspended from multi-colored pendants round out the holistic, soft-industrial aesthetic.

Save this picture!
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio

Variously configured dining areas gravitate to a full-service bar sheltered under a volume of slatted wood and diaphanous steel. Preparation activity has been located front and center, showcasing artisanal performance with a comfortable informality. Adjustable illumination sets the assembly aglow, allowing the restaurant to strike different moods throughout the evening. 111 East Grand is innovative in both design and project delivery.

Save this picture!
© Mike Sinclair
© Mike Sinclair
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio
© Cameron Campbell Integrated Studio

The core design team of architects, civil engineers, and structural engineers collaborated closely with the mass timber engineers and general contractors from the onset. This relationship enabled the project to push the boundaries and convey the unconventional appeal of a sensible material.

Save this picture!
© Mike Sinclair
© Mike Sinclair

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 111 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Neumann Monson Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Offices Office buildings Commercial Architecture Retail United States
Cite: "111 East Grand and St. Kilda Surf & Turf / Neumann Monson Architects" 09 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929832/111-east-grand-and-st-kilda-surf-and-turf-neumann-monson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream