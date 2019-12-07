World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. LocHal Public Library Named 2019 Building of the Year at World Architecture Festival

LocHal Public Library Named 2019 Building of the Year at World Architecture Festival

Save this article
LocHal Public Library Named 2019 Building of the Year at World Architecture Festival

The World Architecture Festival invites shortlisted architects from around the world to present their projects in a range of categories, the winners of which are invited to present in front of a Super Jury for final selection.

In the 2019 version of the festival, LocHal Public Library by Civic Architects has been named the World Building of the Year concluding this year's three-day event in Amsterdam. This year's winner was selected from a strikingly broad shortlist that included works from offices such as Heatherwick Studio, CEBRA, Nikken Sekkei, and Roger Stirk Harbour + Partners.

© Su Chen, Chun Fang © Onnis Luque © Francisco Nogueira © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 18

2019 World Building of the Year: 

Civic architects, Braaksma & Roos Architectenbureau, Inside Outside / Petra Blaisse - LocHal Public Library, Tilburg, the Netherlands

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Full Shortlist for 2019 World Building of the Year: 

2019 Future Project of the Year Winner: 

ADEPT / KARRES EN BRANDS / Transsolar / Büro Happold / Kraft - THE CONNECTED CITY Oberbillwerder, Hamburg, Germany

Save this picture!
© ADEPT, KARRES EN BRANDS Doug & Wolf
© ADEPT, KARRES EN BRANDS Doug & Wolf

2019 INSIDE: World Interior of the Year Winner: 

J.C. Architecture - JCA Living Lab, Taipei city, Taiwan

Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

2019 Landscape of the Year  (Rural) Winner: 

Original Design Studio - Demonstration Section of Yangpu Riverside Public Space, Shanghai, China

Save this picture!
© Su Shengliang, Zhan Changheng, Zhang Yong
© Su Shengliang, Zhan Changheng, Zhang Yong

2019 Small Project of the Year Prize: 

Studio Link-Arc - Lokadhatu (The World), Zhangzhou, China

Save this picture!
© Su Chen, Chun Fang
© Su Chen, Chun Fang

2019 Best Use of Certified Timber Prize: 

Pingelly Recreation and Cultural Centre, Iredale Pedersen hook architects with Advanced Timber Concepts Studio, Pingelly, Australia

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

2019 Use of Colour Prize: 

archimatika - Comfort Town, Kyiv, Ukraine

Save this picture!
© archimatika
© archimatika

2019 Best Use of Natural Light Prize:

Hopkins Architects - Smith Campus Center, Harvard University, Boston, USA

Save this picture!
© Janie Airey, Nic Lehoux
© Janie Airey, Nic Lehoux

2019 Engineering Prize:

SUP Atelier - Swirling Cloud: Bulletin Pavilion for BJFU Garden Festival, Beijing, China

Save this picture!
© Su Chen, Chun Fang
© Su Chen, Chun Fang

2019 Student Charrette Final: 

AMSA, Bridging the Disharmony- A case of Fishing Community, Penthakata Village, Puri, Odisha, School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, India

You can review the full winners' list for each category below:

 

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "LocHal Public Library Named 2019 Building of the Year at World Architecture Festival" 07 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929810/lochal-public-library-named-2019-building-of-the-year-at-world-architecture-festival/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream