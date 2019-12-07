LocHal Public Library Named 2019 Building of the Year at World Architecture Festival

The World Architecture Festival invites shortlisted architects from around the world to present their projects in a range of categories, the winners of which are invited to present in front of a Super Jury for final selection.
In the 2019 version of the festival, LocHal Public Library by Civic Architects has been named the World Building of the Year concluding this year's three-day event in Amsterdam. This year's winner was selected from a strikingly broad shortlist that included works from offices such as Heatherwick Studio, CEBRA, Nikken Sekkei, and Roger Stirk Harbour + Partners.
2019 World Building of the Year:
Civic architects, Braaksma & Roos Architectenbureau, Inside Outside / Petra Blaisse - LocHal Public Library, Tilburg, the Netherlands
Full Shortlist for 2019 World Building of the Year:
- Cedrus Residential / Nextoffice
- Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2 / Integrated Design Associates
- Vanke Liuxiandong Design Community - A4+B2 Plot Design / FCHA
- The Vessel / Heatherwick Studios
- Castle Cove House / Terroir
- The Bower / AHMM
- Gaobu Book House / Condition Lab, School of Architecture CUHK & UAL Studio, School of Architecture and Urban Planning GZU
- Turo de la Peira's sports center and layout of the interior urban block /Anna Noguera, Javier Fernandez
- YM Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO
- The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
- Bayalpata Regional Hospital / Sharon Davis Design
- Kokugakuin University Learning Center / NIKKEN SEKKEI
- Lindis Lodge / Architecture Workshop
- Oasis Terraces / Serie + Multiply Architects
- Qasr Al Hosn: Al Musallah / CEBRA
- Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio
- Villa B / Powerhouse Company
2019 Future Project of the Year Winner:
ADEPT / KARRES EN BRANDS / Transsolar / Büro Happold / Kraft - THE CONNECTED CITY Oberbillwerder, Hamburg, Germany
2019 INSIDE: World Interior of the Year Winner:
J.C. Architecture - JCA Living Lab, Taipei city, Taiwan
2019 Landscape of the Year (Rural) Winner:
Original Design Studio - Demonstration Section of Yangpu Riverside Public Space, Shanghai, China
2019 Small Project of the Year Prize:
Studio Link-Arc - Lokadhatu (The World), Zhangzhou, China
2019 Best Use of Certified Timber Prize:
Pingelly Recreation and Cultural Centre, Iredale Pedersen hook architects with Advanced Timber Concepts Studio, Pingelly, Australia
2019 Use of Colour Prize:
archimatika - Comfort Town, Kyiv, Ukraine
2019 Best Use of Natural Light Prize:
Hopkins Architects - Smith Campus Center, Harvard University, Boston, USA
2019 Engineering Prize:
SUP Atelier - Swirling Cloud: Bulletin Pavilion for BJFU Garden Festival, Beijing, China
2019 Student Charrette Final:
AMSA, Bridging the Disharmony- A case of Fishing Community, Penthakata Village, Puri, Odisha, School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, India
You can review the full winners' list for each category below: