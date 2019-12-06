World
  Morphosis Designs Mixed-Use Project on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood

Morphosis Designs Mixed-Use Project on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood

Morphosis Designs Mixed-Use Project on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood

Morphosis has unveiled its latest addition to the L.A. skyline, 8850 Sunset Boulevard, a mixed-use project on the Sunset Strip in the City of West Hollywood. Construction on the tower is scheduled to begin in 2021.

Courtesy of Morphosis
Courtesy of Morphosis

Led by Morphosis Partner and Project Principal Arne Emerson and Morphosis Founding Partner Thom Mayne, along with Silver Creek Commercial Development, the 8850 Sunset project will join the iconic structures of the city of Los Angeles. With a design that values street life and activates the famous Sunset Strip, the building will host diverse functions that cater to the large public. In fact, the mixed-use development will include affordable housing, condominiums, a public banquet hall and meeting spaces, and a luxury hotel. In addition to the very rich program, the project’s design ensures an abundance of outdoor and green spaces, from gardens and landscaped balconies, to pedestrian-oriented outdoor dining.

The project’s programming will be supported by gardens and landscaped balconies, pedestrian-oriented outdoor dining, and a revitalized vision for the Viper Room nightclub, reflecting the spirit of Sunset Boulevard while providing a model for future urban developments that bridge commercial, social, and residential life in a sustainable manner. -- Morphosis

Courtesy of Morphosis
Courtesy of Morphosis

Spread on approximately 239,000 square feet and 15 stories, the project responds to an eclectic context. The bridged form design allows plenty of light in the interior spaces, generates different views and creates natural and spontaneous connections between the entities of the proposal and with its surroundings.

The residential and hotel buildings are separated by a 100-ft-wide gap, with a connecting sky bridge that creates “an unparalleled destination for the public, with panoramic city, hillside, and ocean views”.Moreover, reflecting the local environment, the scale of the built adjacent masses and the ambiance of the neighborhood, the structure holds a two-story podium with cafes, public spaces, and retail on the street level.

