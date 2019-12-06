Heatherwick Studio Releases Renders of the Lobby Pavilion at Lantern House

Heatherwick Studio offered a first look at the freestanding glass lobby pavilion at Lantern House, the firm’s first residential building in the United States. The project consists of 2 volumes, an east structure standing at 10-stories and a west structure standing at 22-stories, connected under the High Line.

Located at 515 West 18th Street, directly below the High Line, Lantern House, named for its interpretation of the modern bay window, puts in place a “site-specific freestanding sculptural glass lobby pavilion”. The lobby that connects Lantern House’s two buildings, under the elevated park, explores new ways of creating a space in the busy city.

People love to live in memorable places. As the High Line’s amazing riveted steel structure goes straight through the middle of our site, we knew we mustn’t miss the chance to borrow all its texture and character to make an idiosyncratic arrival experience for the building’s residents. To not compete with the soulful materiality of this historic piece of infrastructure, we designed a lobby that barely touches it and is slung from the east building to the west, with a roof structure that gently drapes, like a piece of textile. With the legs of the High Line lacing through, we hope that the lobby will provide a special welcome for residents and importantly, create a sense of returning home to a place like no other. -- Thomas Heatherwick

A refreshing take on adventurous urban design and residential architecture, the 1,900-square foot naturally lit pavilion features a “stepped glass wall ranging from 10-feet to 25-feet, minimizing corners and edges to develop seamless transitions from the street to the indoors while offering unobstructed views of the surrounding outdoor courtyard”.

The space generates a soothing entry for residents, guiding their vision upwards to a metal seam roof, evoking “the billowing edges of a traditional lantern with four elegant apexes pointing towards the sky while also integrating the High Line’s historic beams as a focal point”. The interior includes a handmade reception desk made from cast glass and bronze metal finishes as well as a sitting area with furniture pieces from Studio van den Akker.