  WAF 2019: Day 2 Winners Announced

WAF 2019: Day 2 Winners Announced

WAF 2019: Day 2 Winners Announced

As the World Architecture Festival 2019 continues, we are happy to announce the winners of the second day of the event. Works by Herzog & de Meuron, Heathewick Studio, White Arkitekter and many more international practices inside!

© Stijn Bollaert © Kuo-Min Lee © Rasmus Hjortshoj © Shengliang Su + 9

INSIDE

Bars & Restaurants

Noma / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group - WINNER

© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj

Linehouse / John Anthony - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Civic, Culture & Transport

Cloud of Luster / KTX archiLAB - WINNER

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Qujiang Creative Cultural Centre / The Oval Partnership - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Shenzhen Cine Sky Cinema / One Plus Partnership  - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Creative re-use

LocHal / Mecanoo architecten - WINNER

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Display

The Cloud Maze / RSAA - WINNER

© Stirling Elmendorf
© Stirling Elmendorf

Hotels

Can Bordoy / OhLab - WINNER

Residential

JCA Living Lab / J.C. Architecture - WINNER

© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

FUTURE PROJECTS

Commercial Mixed Use - Supported by Miele

De Meelfabriek / Studio Akkerhuis - WINNER

Tehran Eye / FMZD | Farshad MehdiZadeh Design - HIGHLY COMMENDED

 

Competition Entries

THE CULTURAL CANYON - Rebuilding Baghdad Design Center / DESIGN & MORE INTERNATIONAL - WINNER

Culture

The New Godown Arts Centre / White Arkitekter - WINNER

Çanakkale Antenna / IND (Inter.National.Design) & Powerhouse Company - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Education

The School in a Park / Maisam Architects & Engineers - WINNER

SAKHA_Z - Park for the Future Generations / ATRIUM - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Experimental

The Tanks at Bushwick Inlet Park / STUDIO V Architecture - WINNER

Health

Psychiatric clinic, Nuuk / White arkitekter AB / DIFK Dipl.-Ing. Florian Kosche / ÅF Engineering AS - WINNER

House

75.9 House / Omer Arbel Office - WINNER

Residential supported by Grohe

Badaevskiy Brewery, Redevelopment / Herzog & de Meuron and APEX project bureau - WINNER

© Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron

Neuländer Quarree / SAOTA - HIGHLY COMMENDED

COMPLETED BUILDING

Health

Bayalpata Regional Hospital / Sharon Davis Design - WINNER

Higher Education & Research

Kokugakuin University Learning Center / NIKKEN SEKKEI - WINNER

Hotel & Leisure supported by Grohe

Lindis Lodge / Architecture Workshop - WINNER

© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

Solaz Los Cabos / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Mixed use supported by ABB/Busch-Jaeger

Oasis Terraces / Serie + Multiply Architects - WINNER

Arc / Koichi Takada Architects - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Religion

Qasr Al Hosn: Al Musallah / CEBRA - WINNER

The thickness of emptiness. Funerary Chapel. / Pedro García Martínez - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Shopping

Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio - WINNER

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

VIlla

Villa B / Powerhouse Company - WINNER

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "WAF 2019: Day 2 Winners Announced" 05 Dec 2019. ArchDaily.

