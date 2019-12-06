World
Pedro House / Diagrama Arquitectos

Pedro House / Diagrama Arquitectos
© César Béjar
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Restoration, Extension
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: Diagrama Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 525.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: César Béjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, AutoDesk, Trimble

  • Lead architects

    Luis Aurelio Piña Plaza, Laura Elena Barba Prieto

  • Design team

    Arturo Molina

  • Clients

  • Landscape

    BAC Taller de paisajismo

  • Collaborators

    Isadora Vargas, Gisela Reyes, Regina Alarcón.
© César Béjar
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Pedro aims to rescue the city’s architectural heritage by restoring an early-20th century building and adding an annex to the back, thus establishing a discrete and respectful dialogue between the historical and contemporary. As part of a large-scale urban reactivation plan for Guadalajara’s Historic Center, Casa Pedro plays a role in the re-densification of an area that is partially unoccupied and devitalized.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Ground floor plan
© César Béjar
The restoration respected the preexisting doors and windows that divided the home, while the annex was placed in the lesser-seen terrace area in order to avoid modifying the building’s original circulations and central patio, which functions as the heart of the project.

© César Béjar
Axo
© César Béjar
Six residential units are located throughout the house — four within the original building and two in the annex — in typologies suited for one person or a couple, as well as larger ones that are able to accomodate a family. Respecting the project’s original distribution ensured that each apartment unit within the heritage house is unique. Both of the units located in the annex function as open-plan lofts. On the rooftop, a green space adds to the building’s shared-use areas.

© César Béjar
Longitudinal section
© César Béjar
Project location

Address: Calle Pedro Moreno 1047, Col Americana, Americana, 44160 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

