World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Discover Russia's Dagomys Sanatorium Tower Through the Lens of Luciano Spinelli

Discover Russia's Dagomys Sanatorium Tower Through the Lens of Luciano Spinelli

Save this article
Discover Russia's Dagomys Sanatorium Tower Through the Lens of Luciano Spinelli

Photographer Luciano Spinelli recently captured the futurist Soviet elevator tower of the Dagomys sanatorium. Located in the microdistrict of Sochi, Russia, the project was part of a larger recreation and hotel complex belonging to the State Committee for Foreign Tourism of the USSR. Spinelli's photos document the atmospheric qualities of the tower and views out across the landscape.

© Luciano Spinelli © Luciano Spinelli © Luciano Spinelli © Luciano Spinelli + 8

Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli

As part of a larger recreation complex in Sochi, the development was constructed between 1975 and 1985 by architects O. Gubarevich, N. Mordvintseva, M. Orlov, S. Milhovich and others. Previously, the surrounding urban development was known for vacation facilities and resorts, first created for recreation before the Russian Revolution. In began back in 1930 with two tourist camps and several small sanatoriums. Later, two hotels were created, the "Dagomys" and the "Olympic". Spinelli's photographs of the elevator tower were made using a point and shoot camera from the 90's, an Olympus MJU2, Konica VX 100 film. Check out the additional photos below.

Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Discover Russia's Dagomys Sanatorium Tower Through the Lens of Luciano Spinelli" 08 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929678/discover-russias-dagomys-sanatorium-tower-through-the-lens-of-luciano-spinelli/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream