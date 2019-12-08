Discover Russia's Dagomys Sanatorium Tower Through the Lens of Luciano Spinelli

Photographer Luciano Spinelli recently captured the futurist Soviet elevator tower of the Dagomys sanatorium. Located in the microdistrict of Sochi, Russia, the project was part of a larger recreation and hotel complex belonging to the State Committee for Foreign Tourism of the USSR. Spinelli's photos document the atmospheric qualities of the tower and views out across the landscape.

As part of a larger recreation complex in Sochi, the development was constructed between 1975 and 1985 by architects O. Gubarevich, N. Mordvintseva, M. Orlov, S. Milhovich and others. Previously, the surrounding urban development was known for vacation facilities and resorts, first created for recreation before the Russian Revolution. In began back in 1930 with two tourist camps and several small sanatoriums. Later, two hotels were created, the "Dagomys" and the "Olympic". Spinelli's photographs of the elevator tower were made using a point and shoot camera from the 90's, an Olympus MJU2, Konica VX 100 film. Check out the additional photos below.