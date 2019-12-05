World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Moulat House / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Moulat House / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Save this project
Moulat House / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo + 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Hidalgo, Mexico

  • Lead Architect

    Bernardo Quinzaños, Ignacio Urquiza

  • Design Team

    Eduardo de la Cruz, Jennifer Lamadrid, Claudia Gómez Farias, Francisco Gallástegui

  • Engineers

    M. Angel Baltazar, Carlos Arellano

  • Landscaping

    Genford Landscaping

  • Structural Consultant

    Ricardo Camacho

  • Constructor

    CCA Infraestructura y Desarrollo: Santiago Vélez

  • Interior Design

    Fernanda Quinzaños
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Text description provided by the architects. The Moulat House, located in the Amanali Golf Club subdivision represents the use of bare concrete. The project is based on the integration of the construction into the natural landscape and its contrast with the artificial landscape created for the golf course. It is a construction that explores the duality of open space and closed space, of interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

The house, of a single level, is based on a carved stone basement, on which an apparent concrete structural basement was built that rises to the main level. The interior spaces are adapted to the topography of the terrain, revealing the foundation with its height-changes in the form of a skirting board.

Save this picture!
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Two bodies of bare earth-coloured concrete laid on the foundation house the private spaces of the building. Both bodies are connected by means of two gigantic concrete beams that support a large structured wooden roof with large frames. The main space of the house opens completely through huge windows, turning the interior space into a covered terrace.

Save this picture!
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Moulat House / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica" [Casa Moulat / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica] 05 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929662/moulat-house-cca-centro-de-colaboracion-arquitectonica/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream