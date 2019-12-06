World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. A House / REM'A

A House / REM'A

Save this project
A House / REM'A

© Ivo Tavares Studio © Ivo Tavares Studio © Ivo Tavares Studio © Ivo Tavares Studio + 50

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Guimarães, Portugal
  • Architects: REM'A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Accoya, BBG Alluminium, Lunawood, POLYREY

  • Architects in Charge

    Romeu Ribeiro, José Pedro Marques

  • Collaborator

    André Novais

  • Engineering

    Fortunato & Paulo, Engenharia

  • Construction

    Construções Bairro do Sol LDA
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The house is sited in a typical peripheral region lot, in Guimarães city, characterized by a surrounding high density residential area. The project was developed according to the immediate needs regarding the context – privacy and the natural topography of the site.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The two-story house was designed in consonance with a proposal that revolves around two different use relations defined by the creation of voids and yards – exogenous or endogenous – that correspond to the type of program that they define (social or private). For the social areas of the house, it were established exogenous voids and yards that allow transverse relations between the inside and the outside, as well as it expands the living area when the doors are fully open.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The private zones happen on the endogenous voids, resulting from the definition of a pure and blind volume, founded on the retaining wall, that holds within itself allowing the control of light and visual relations with the surrounding area – one of the boundary walls, exceptionally, is geometrically perforated, originating an entrance point on the high level of the site.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The retaining wall, that has the buried garage as a starting point, cuts the land and finishes by the pool boundary, represents the rotation of the volume of the house, but as a void. This monolith is clad with diagonal wooden rulers that alludes to a nest that involves the private zone of the house. The concrete and the wood generates a gray scale in a constantly chromatic mutation.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
REM'A
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "A House / REM'A" [Casa A / REM'A] 06 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929661/a-house-rema/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream