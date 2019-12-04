WAF 2019: Day 1 Winners Announced

Save this picture! © John Gollings. Winner of the offices category

As the first day of the World Architecture Festival 2019 is coming to an end, we are happy to announce the winners of the sections already reviewed by the jury. Read on for the winning projects of the INSIDE, FUTURE PROJECTS and COMPLETED categories, among which are works by Heathewick Studio, Büro Happold, Nextoffice and many others.

INSIDE

Health & Education

Classroom Makeover for the Blind / Creative Crews - WINNER

Retail

Aesop Bondi Junction Signature Store / MLKK Studio - WINNER

JHW Store / Atelier tao+c - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Offices

B:Hive / BVN in association with Jasmax - WINNER

FUTURE PROJECTS

Future Projects: Office

Attabotics Headquarters / Modern Office of Design + Architecture - WINNER

Save this picture! © Modern Office of Design & Architecture

210 George Street / Grimshaw - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Civic

Harry Jerome Community Recreation Centre / HCMA Architecture + Design - WINNER

Infrastructure

Shenzen Bay Avenue / Wilkinson Eyre and Morphis - WINNER

Wynyard Crossing / Monk Mackenzie / BECA / EADON / Athfield - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Masterplanning

THE CONNECTED CITY Oberbillwerder / ADEPT and KARRES EN BRANDS together with Transsolar, Büro Happold, Kraft - WINNER

Badaevskiy Brewery, Redevelopment / Herzog & de Meuron and APEX project bureau - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Leisure Led Development

Tersane Halic - Halic Shipyards / Tabanlioglu Architects - WINNER

COMPLETED

Housing

Cedrus Residential / Nextoffice - WINNER

Student hostel for chandigarh group of colleges / Charged Voids - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Transport

Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2 / Integrated Design Associates - WINNER

Mernda Rail Extension / Grimshaw - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Office

Vanke Liuxiandong Design Community - A4+B2 Plot Design / FCHA - WINNER

Krushi Bhawan / Studio Lotus - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Display

The Vessel / Heatherwick Studios - WINNER

Doubleground / MUIR+OPENWORK - HIGHLY COMMENDED

House

Castle Cove House / Terroir - WINNER

Jungle House / CP/UCS Architectural Workshop - HIGHLY COMMENDED

New & Old

The Bower / AHMM - WINNER

Empire Stores / STUDIO V Architecture / S9 Architecture - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Nationalmuseum / Wingårdhs and Wikerstål Architects - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Civic and Community

Gaobu Book House / Condition Lab, School of Architecture CUHK & UAL Studio, School of Architecture and Urban Planning GZU - WINNER

Anzac Memorial Cemetry Project / Johnson Pilbuwalke - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Sport

Turo de la Peira's sports center and layout of the interior urban block /Anna Noguera, Javier Fernandez - WINNER

GAME Streetmekka Viborg / Effekt Architect - HIGHLY COMMENDED

School

YM Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - WINNER

A la Croisée des Chemins / B2AI - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Production energy & recycling

The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners - WINNER

Culture

LocHal Public Library / Civic architects (lead architect), Braaksma & Roos Architectenbureau, Inside Outside / Petra Blaisse​ - WINNER